A new Nursing and Lactation Space opened in the Schlow Centre Region Library on Jan. 20, sponsored by Mount Nittany Health.

A release said the Nursing and Lactation Space “provides a comfortable and private space for mothers to nurse or pump.”

Comfortable seating, table space and electrical outlets are also available in the room.

Kathleen Rhine, Mount Nittany Health president and CEO, said the medical center is “proud to sponsor this important project.”

Multiple Schlow Library representatives and Mount Nittany Health doctors were in attendance of the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Paula Bannon, head of Children's Services at Schlow Library, said the library is “thrilled to partner with Mount Nittany Health to provide this space for nursing parents and caregivers.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE