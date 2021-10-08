Mount Nittany Medical Center announced it currently has 30 coronavirus positive inpatients from ages ranging to 14 to 86 in a release Friday.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are averaging 32 inpatients this week compared to 35 inpatients last week, Mount Nittany Medical Center said in the release.

The average daily census of coronavirus inpatients has increased from 27 in Sept. to 33 in Oct., according to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

According to Mount Nittany Medical Center, the average age of coronavirus inpatients in Oct. is 57 years old. The majority of coronavirus positive admissions are unvaccinated, according to the release.

In Sept., Mount Nittany Medical Center cared for 136 coronavirus inpatients, compared to 15 in Sept. 2020.

