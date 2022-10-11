On Tuesday, Mount Nittany Health received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get with the Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award, according to a Mount Nittany Health press release.

The medical center was recognized for "its commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized and research-based guidelines, that ultimately leads to more saved lives and reduced disability," specifically with stroke victims, the release said.

“Mount Nittany Health is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” Stroke and Sepsis Coordinator for Mount Nittany Health Nina Campbell said. “Get with the Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better."

According to the release, Mount Nittany Medical Center was listed as a "World's Best Hospital" by Newsweek in 2022 and "Best Places for Maternity" in 2021.

