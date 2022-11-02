Mount Nittany Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its 126,000-square-foot outpatient center on Wednesday in Toftrees West.

The center's doors are scheduled to open in 2024.

According to Executive Vice President and System Development and Chief Strategy Officer for Mount Nittany Health Tom Charles, the center will provide room for Mount Nittany’s “growing physician group” to increase the amount of “specialty care” available in the community.

“We have a very large, multi-specialty physician group. It's the largest in the region, and we are just out of space,” Charles said. “This will give us a home to be able to continue to recruit [and] add physicians and services to the community.”

Located at the top of a hill, the center will overlook the surrounding area, Charles said.

“We think [the location] is great — this will be a growing development over time, so we are right at the front end of that development,” Charles said.

Along with the scenery, Charles said that the location is “convenient” because it's located right off of the highway.

“It is right off the bypass, and it will just be the front end of something that is already going to grow over time,” Charles said. “We have room here to expand, so what we are doing now is probably the first phase of what we will continue to do here over time.”

After working on the idea for the center for years, Charles said the plan is to start digging the foundation in November and he anticipates completing the project in the spring of 2024.

“We actually had started on this before the pandemic, and then, things got put on hold because of the pandemic, and then we picked up work again this past spring,” Charles said. “But it's been in the planning phase for quite some time.”

Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer for Mount Nittany Health, said the new center will provide state of the art technology, "from when you walk into the building to the care you get."

Upendra said the new space will allow Mount Nittany to recruit more and increase the services provided.

“One of the main factors in any healthcare industry is to grow, you need space,” Upendra said. “The building is basically built, not just for today, but for the next 20-30 years.”

Upendra said they've put a lot of thought into the new center, so the building is “usable” and will “meet the needs” of services and providers.

Christopher Hester, Chief Clinical Officer, said the new extension will allow Mount Nittany to continue its mission of “healthier people, stronger community.”

“I think [the extension of the outpatient center] is an example of Mount Nittany Health’s commitment to the community — it's a $90 million investment in this community,” Hester said.

Hester said the center will allow Mount Nittany to “expand services” and “bring more providers in.”

“This facility will allow 60+ providers to work here, as well as at least 150 staff, and continue the mission to care for the people of Centre County and the surrounding counties,” Hester said. “It's a place for the providers to work in a new facility, for staff to work in a new facility and provide an experience for the patients in a new, modern building for them to come and receive their care.”

