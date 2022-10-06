Mount Nittany Medical Center

On Thursday, Mount Nittany Health announced the approval of a 10-floor addition to the Mount Nittany Medical Center, according to a press release.

By December 2026, the new patient tower is estimated to begin holding patients in its 168 private rooms, the release said.

President and CEO of Mount Nittany Health Kathleen Rhine said the new tower will establish a "better environment for for the medical staff and nursing professionals caring for our community members."

The design for the project began in August with construction beginning next summer, according to the release.

