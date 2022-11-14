Penn State’s new mobile id+ card is set to launch in January 2023 as the university transitions closer to a “digital campus” through contactless and tap-to-pay transaction technology, according to a release.

According to the release, the mobile id+ card will allow students to purchase meals with LionCash and meal plans, access campus facilities and use on-campus laundry machines.

“The new seamless mobile experience helps increase security for students by allowing them to open their residence hall door lock through their new id+ card or mobile device. These enhancements will help make Penn State a more secure University,” Director of Physical Security for Penn State University Police and Public Safety Aliana Steinbugl said in the release.

Students are encouraged to download the Transact eAccounts app ahead of the launch. A photo is required to use the app and photo uploads instructions can be found here.

Specific buildings and resources will still require the presence of the physical id+ card. A new physical credential will be provided in the spring of 2023 to cardholders who received their current id+ card before May 10.

