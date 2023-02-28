Nick Stonesifer was selected as The Daily Collegian’s next editor-in-chief on Tuesday evening at a Collegian Board of Directors meeting in the Willard Building.

“I never thought this is what I’d do in the Collegian,” Stonesifer (junior-telecommunications) said. “I never thought I’d be in this spot, but I’m here. I’m ready to cook.”

The day the flyer was posted on the outside of the Collegian’s office, Stonesifer said he got to work creating his proposal because he “felt like it was the right step to take.”

“I wanted to do everything I could for the Collegian, and if that means taking this position, that’s what it is,” Stonesifer said. “I give my whole life to this place, so this is just a way to express that.”

Stonesifer said the night “kind of just happened.”

After the Board of Directors announced Stonesifer’s win, he said he hugged those around him and went to call his mom.

During his 15-minute proposal, Stonesifer discussed his ideas for the future of the Collegian — highlighting ways to increase diversity in coverage, improve staff culture and continue evolving the Collegian’s product.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be here for so long,” Stonesifer said. “I’ve had a lot of different ideas and visions for this place, and now, I finally have the opportunity to put those out there.”

Stonesifer detailed his plans for the Collegian and was overcome with emotion as he thanked those who came before him, specifically the past three former editors-in-chief Maddie Aiken, Jade Campos and Megan Swift.

“It’s the people who got me here, so it’s the people that will keep me going,” Stonesifer said. “It’s been lit.”

Under his leadership, Stonesifer said he’s ready to put his “own stamp on bringing the best coverage to the Collegian.”

Megan Swift, current editor-in-chief, said she’s “excited to see the content be in such great hands,” describing Stonesifer as a “clear, natural leader.”

When Stonesifer joined the Collegian as a news candidate in fall 2020, Swift (senior-digital and print journalism) was Stonesifer’s news editor.

“I knew he was so special whenever we first hired him as a candidate,” Swift said.

Over the years, Swift said she’s seen “immense growth and maturity” as he became a leader.

“So many of our reporters and staff members — even the people outside of the Collegian — look up to him as a figure around the office to turn to when they need help,” Swift said. “The Collegian is such a special place, and it takes really special dedication and selflessness to lead a place like this. Nick exhibits that every day when he’s here.”

Stonesifer has been on the Collegian’s staff since the fall semester of his freshman year. He’s been a THON and greek life reporter, a crime and courts reporter, an academic life reporter, a news editor, a junior photographer and co-host of The Daily Collegian’s award-winning podcast, “The Wrap Around.”

Despite being “neurotic” over the “past couple of months” while preparing to run for editor-in-chief, Stonesifer said he “appreciates” the people who “helped [him] prepare and got [him] here.”

“I look back on it now, and I’m like, ‘Wow,’” Stonesifer said. “It doesn’t matter who you are in the Collegian — you may know it or you may not, but you’ve had some kind of impact on me."