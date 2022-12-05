For Penn State student April Komal, her journey to becoming Penn State Homecoming’s 2023 executive director began with a simple Facebook post calling for Homecoming competition captains.

During her second semester at Penn State, Komal (junior-secondary education) was selected as the organization liaison captain of the Competition committee before applying to be the competition director for Homecoming 2022.

On Nov. 4, Penn State Homecoming announced Komal will serve as executive director for Homecoming 2023.

Penn State Homecoming is a student-led organization that seeks to “celebrate tradition and instill pride in all members of the Penn State community,” according to its mission statement.

The organization is responsible for coordinating many events throughout the early fall semester, including the annual Homecoming Parade, which is “the largest student-run homecoming parade in the nation.”

Komal said she “learned so many new things” during her time in both of her past positions.

“My job was mainly working with greek life and all of the other student organizations that build the floats to go through the parade,” Komal said. “I was very, very excited about that.”

Komal then applied for her current position of executive director for 2023, which she is “really, really excited to take on.”

The application process began after the 2022 Homecoming Week ended. She said she sent her resume and references to the past Homecoming executive director, the “past two offices of logistics and outreach” and Homecoming’s faculty adviser.

According to 2022 Homecoming Executive Director Tim Nevil, the process of choosing the 2023 executive director “was a very difficult decision” because the position had garnered “an incredible applicant pool.”

Despite this, Komal’s “commitment to [the] organization and to the university, as well as making a welcoming and inclusive home for all Penn Staters” stood out to Nevil (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) during the “rigorous application and interview process.”

Nevil said his service as executive director for Homecoming 2022 was “a great opportunity to come out of this COVID era.”

“I was very fortunate to have an incredible group of directors [who were] really excited to build this new generation of what Homecoming looks like and revamp, revitalize and reimagine what our events looked like,” Nevil said. “It was a really cool journey that we went through this year.”

Nevil also said “one of the big things” for him was that Komal was “open to the successes that [Homecoming] accomplished throughout the year and how to improve upon those successes but build on the failures as well.”

“There were a lot of things that [Komal] exhibited through her application, through her interview and throughout the rest of the year as a member of our executive committee that really showed that she cared and wanted to be there,” Nevil said. “I was very excited to see what she does as executive director.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State THON releases logo at Family Carnival THON released its 2023 "Foster the Magic" logo at its annual Family Carnival at the Multi-Sp…

Homecoming faculty adviser Terrell Hoffman said for him, “the application is only a small part of the actual selection process.”

In the consideration of applicants for the executive director position, Hoffman said he takes into account “what [an applicant] did in the previous years in Homecoming, how they handled tough situations, how they worked and built relationships with others and how they were received by their peers.”

According to Hoffman, Komal’s most helpful ability was “her ability to stay calm and work through issues that arose during the year,” as well as her “great communication skills.” He also acknowledged the work Komal did during her previous years in Penn State Homecoming.

While Hoffman said he doesn’t foresee Homecoming “having much recovery left to do from the pandemic,” he still anticipates that Komal will face the same challenge “Homecoming has faced in previous years, and that is growing the involvement of others from across the campus within Homecoming.”

Hoffman said he’ll continue to work with Komal directly next year as faculty adviser, and he’s most excited to see Komal’s “[Diversity, equity and inclusion] growth initiatives for Homecoming this year” come to life.

As executive director, Komal will oversee Homecoming’s operations, work with student leaders and serve as a direct connection between Homecoming and the university.

Komal said she couldn’t disclose many of her plans for Homecoming 2023; however, she said one of the main projects she’s working on is accessibility for the student body.

“I’m working with our financial people and our advisers to cut some of the costs involved so that more people can participate [in Homecoming],” Komal said. “That’s about all I can say right now.”

Komal also said she’s working to “bring everyone’s ideas to life because, as much as [she’s] executive director, it’s also the homecoming of every volunteer.”

“Homecoming has helped me to find my place and the people I call my family at Penn State,” Komal said. “I love this organization, and I love our mission, so I was happy to be able to serve the community that serves me.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State Student Black Caucus unveils plaque honoring the 2001 Village protests The Penn State Student Black Caucus unveiled a new plaque in memorial to the 2001 Village pr…