Marie Librizzi announced her candidacy as Republican candidate for Centre County Commissioner in the spring primary election, according to a release.

Librizzi has been a Centre County resident since 1978, and retired in December 2022 after 42 years of co-owning Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery, the release said.

According to the release, Librizzi also served 14 years and held "several leadership positions" in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Librizzi is a member of the State College Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 245. Librizzi has two sons and lives in Ferguson Township with her husband, the release said.

The current Centre County Commissioner, Amber Concepcion, was sworn in Jan. 17 after the former commissioner, Michael Pipe, resigned.

One of Librizzi’s "top initiatives" is to include Centre County’s more rural areas in "county-wide conversations," the release said.

“There’s a lot of talent all across Centre County, and by working together we can grow and enhance the entire county as a whole,” Librizzi said.

