Situated on the bottom floor of Simmons Hall, the GLOBE is home to 73 residents whom Sarah Pendleton knows by name.

Pendleton (junior-chemistry) is the GLOBE’s president who has lived on the floor since her freshman year. Before holding her current position, she served as the organization’s vice president.

“I honestly don’t think I would have made it through the whole year without that community,” she said.

The GLOBE is a Living Learning Community exclusively for students in the Schreyer Honors College. According to its constitution, the GLOBE’s mission is to embrace diversity, encourage global discussions and build an inclusive community of like-minded scholars — one of which is through a point system.

The point system keeps track of active members by having the residents earn at least 10 points by the end of each semester. According to its guidelines, residents can earn one point by attending a discussion, a cultural night or dinner with faculty. They can earn two points by hosting a discussion with a global component accompanied by provided readings.

While Pendleton said the discussion is “a time to just sit and be thoughtful,” GLOBE resident Paikea Houston said she’s “always learning something new.”

“Even if it’s a topic that I know about, there’s always going to be something that I didn’t know that they’re going to explain to me or prompt with a discussion, and somebody else on the floor, when they answer that question, tells me something new,” Houston (freshman-marketing) said.

While it’s her first year living at the GLOBE, Houston said the community has already helped her foster relationships with people she “wouldn’t have met otherwise.”

“In the club, you get the opportunity to meet these people, and you form close relationships with them, and you just make friends that you can bond over [the] things you actually care about, rather than the superficial things that everybody asks you like, ‘What’s your major, what year are you?’” she said. “So when having a discussion with someone in the GLOBE, it’s sort of understood that there’s mutual respect, and I feel like it’s a greater degree of guarantee that the discussion you have will be respectful.”

While there are many aspects to the GLOBE, Houston said her favorite thing about the community is the human component.

“The main reason why I’m having such a great time in the GLOBE is because of the people that run the GLOBE,” she said. “I feel like the people at the GLOBE, they all got in because they wanted to go the extra mile, they wanted to do the extra effort for whatever reason, and they just wanted to do it. They’re all hardworking people, they all try really hard in everything they do.”

Pendleton said while the campus was “dead” during the pandemic, the GLOBE community got her through the tough times.

“The fact that even if we couldn’t have meetings in person, knowing that I was in a meeting on Zoom with the same person who’s next door to me and if I, after the meeting, wanted to go out of my room and talk in the hallway or sit in the lounge together that we could, was really meaningful,” she said. “The GLOBE was like this little pocket of people who care about each other and care about just getting through that year together.”

For Wyatt Fink, his favorite part about the GLOBE is “having a bunch of people there [whose] first priority is academics.”

“It’s about bringing a bunch of very academically inclined scholars and having them learn about different cultures, different opinions, different thoughts,” Fink (sophomore-engineering science) said. “It’s all about exposure.”

Fink is the GLOBE’s vice president and a returning resident of the floor. While the majority of his work with the organization is maintaining the programs and keeping in touch with the advisers, Fink said the people of the GLOBE inspire him to “make [the community] even better.”

“A lot of my friends are on the floor. So to me, it’s not just about my position in the GLOBE, it’s about everybody I know,” he said. “It’s still really early, but even if my roommate doesn’t come back [next year], I’d still be looking to come back myself.”

A friend of Houston’s and a returning resident, William Corvino said discussions and cultural nights at the GLOBE help the residents learn about “cool” things they wouldn’t otherwise learn about.

“We’re in a pretty privileged position — we live in a pretty good country, we live in a pretty good area of the country, we’re all at Penn State, which is a very good school, so we’re not always aware of all the issues that happen around the world,” Corvino (sophomore-aerospace engineering and engineering science) said. “Especially in the U.S., you don’t hear about it a lot.”

Corvino said “community” and “global perspective” are what first come to his mind when he thinks of the GLOBE.

“Right off the bat, coming into college and just immediately having a group of people who I could talk with and hang out with was really important,” he said. “But further than that, I have learned a lot about other cultures mostly through the discussions and gotten to talk about stuff and learn about current events. Learning about other places has really broadened my horizons as to what I know about the world.”

Corvino said even if he could, it would be tough to change anything about the GLOBE because “it would kind of change the experience a lot.” And even though the point system has a lot of time-consuming requirements, it doesn’t stop the residents from pursuing multiple degrees at the same time.

“I think the biggest fun fact is that there’s a really high density of double majors on the floor, for whatever reason. There’s a ton of people who just decided that they didn’t care about their sanity, and they’re just going to go full-on,” he said, “me included.”

Pendleton said the only downside that she sees living on the GLOBE floor is how the floor’s private bathrooms are being used by non-members.

“There’s an entire hallway of bathrooms, and you think [it] should be enough for a floor of roughly 70 people, and it would be if all of Simmons didn’t like to come down and also use our bathrooms,” she said. “It’s nearly impossible to shower anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.”

However, the bathroom issues are affecting Corvino’s experience “very minimally.”

“I think the bathroom thing is something that comes up once every couple of days, which is not fantastic,” he said. “I would say definitely the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.”

While this inconvenience is a problem for many residents at the GLOBE, it’s not a big deal for Pendleton. She said with the organization’s programming and community, “it’s a worthy trade.”

“I think that a lot of [organizations] coming out of COVID struggle with membership, struggle with programming that matches at least what they were doing pre-COVID. And from [an] anecdotal account and by looking at our records, I think we’re even in a better spot than we were before COVID,” she said.

As “proud” as Pendleton is of the organization’s accomplishment, she is moving off campus next year to stay with the friends she made on the floor.

“We have a full floor and programming that retains the amusement and enjoyment of our residents. And I want to see that it can flourish on its own,” she said. “I’ve done what I can for this floor, and I’ll continue doing it for the [rest of the] year.”

