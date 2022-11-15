Willard Snow 11/15/22

Willard Building during the first snow of the semester on Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

The first snowfall of the winter made its way in State College on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service announced a winter weather advisory in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Portions of central Pennsylvania are estimated to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. And to plan on slippery road conditions in the evening and early Wednesday morning.

