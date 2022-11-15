The first snowfall of the winter made its way in State College on Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service announced a winter weather advisory in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Portions of central Pennsylvania are estimated to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. And to plan on slippery road conditions in the evening and early Wednesday morning.
