With summer getting hotter and music releases getting less frequent, the one artist who has ruled the summer for over a decade comes to mind, the one and only: Lana Del Rey.

In a sense, Del Rey has reinvented herself and created her own rules by popularizing vintage aesthetic and sounds, with Taylor Swift even calling her “the most influential artist in pop.”

Here are the best songs from each of her studio albums throughout the years that didn’t receive the limelight they deserved — according to an avid fan.

From “Born to Die” – “Diet Mountain Dew”

To many, Del Rey’s debut album “Born To Die” created a new era in pop music — with an influence present in countless popular acts today.

“Diet Mountain Dew” has this freshness and radiance that many songs in the album didn't have, which has made this song one of my favorites throughout the years.

Filled with pop-culture references and a catchy yet youthful tune, Del Rey sings about failed relationships and societal beauty standards while utilizing the soda as the chorus.

From “Paradise” – “Bel Air”

“What about ‘Ride?’”

Well, “Ride” is definitely one of the best songs released in the last 20 years. However, I think “Bel Air” could've had the same amount of commercial success if released as a single.

Bel Air is a dreamy, melodic and elegant tune.

When the chorus hits, you actually feel like you are ascending to heaven thanks to her use of head voice and falsettos.

Named after the exclusive neighborhood in Los Angeles, this song is an ode to love, specifically to a boy she loved and will continue to wait for.

From “Ultraviolence” – “Old Money”

Probably my favorite song as an emo teenager, “Old Money” is a hopeful yet somber song that encapsulates Del Rey’s sound in “Ultraviolence.”

From vivid lyrics about wealth, fame and love to a sound that truly sounds out of old Hollywood, “Old Money” is sad, yet addicting.

With lyrics like: “But if you send for me, you know I'll come, and if you call for me, you know I'll run,” Del Rey vividly sings about her loyalty and unreciprocated love for her partner.

From “Honeymoon” – “Swan Song”

Despite belonging to an album that is not a fan favorite, “Honeymoon” was one of Del Rey’s more concise albums, having the same sonorous pattern in most songs.

“Swan Song” truly stands out from this album, as the instrumentation sounds like it came from the soundtrack of a movie, and Del Rey’s lyrics paint over it beautifully.

From “Lust for Life” – “White Mustang”

This tune is a colorful and nostalgic song devoted to the beauty and timeliness of her lover’s white Mustang.

Often inspired by antiques and old Hollywood, only Del Rey could write a romantic piece about the beauty of antique cars and the joy that comes with driving around feeling the air hit your face.

From “Norman F—ing Rockwell!” – “Norman f—ing Rockwell”

My most listened song on Spotify history and Del Rey’s best song to date, according to me, is the self-titled “Norman f—ing Rockwell,” which belongs to her critically acclaimed studio album of the same name.

It's not common to encounter an album where the self-titled track is the one that stands out the most, but its melody, lyrics and delivery made this song the star of the album.

The piano intro alone makes every Del Rey fan instantly drop everything they have to absorb every lyric.

From “Chemtrails over the Country Club” – “Dark But Just a Game”

From the seventh studio album by Del Rey, “Dark But Just a Game” belongs to the UK’s fastest-selling vinyl record by a female artist of this century.

With watery guitars and a soft and melodic voice, this song is a beautifully written tune about fame and the darkness that comes with it.

Her aesthetic and poetry create a unique dreamy atmosphere.

From “Blue Banisters” – “Thunder”

“Thunder” is not music critic and YouTuber Anthony Fantano’s favorite song from the album.

This delicate and beautiful song is about ending things with a partner who had two facets she had to deal with.

The song, despite having heavy lyrics, has an upbeat tone and beautiful melody, which can be linked to the relief she felt when she ended the relationship.

With lyrics like: “You act like f—ing ‘Mr. Brightside’ when you're with all your friends, but I know what you're like when the party ends,” Del Rey exposes the suffering she went through in a vivid and clever way.