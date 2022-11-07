Joe Soloski is running for Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 General Primary Election.

He’s representing the Keystone Party, a party that Soloski said wants to reform government and end corruption.

“There is a lot of corruption in government today, a lot of overspending, and we want to see great changes made so that people are much better represented,” Soloski said.

He describes himself as a lifelong accountant with a love of golf, classic automobiles and community theater.

Soloski said if there was only one issue he could tackle while in office, it would be to reduce the state's “massive spending problem.”

One reform he’s pushing to cut out “waste” in state spending is to move the full time legislature to a part-time assembly.

According to Soloski, Pennsylvania has one of the largest legislatures working full time while doing part-time work, with each elected official compensated over $100,000 starting in January.

Pennsylvania is one of only 10 states operating with a full-time legislator.

“Not only are our legislatures the highest paid in the entire nation, but they are permitted to receive bribes without any accountability from lobbyists and other interests on an ongoing basis,” Soloski said.

If Pennsylvanians knew about the “free goodies” legislators receive, Soloski said, they would be “repulsed.”

Additionally, he has pledged to cut the state budget annually by 5% minimum for each year he’s in office.

“The consequences of not doing that… I guarantee you in just 10 years if not less, [the state operating budget] will eclipse $60 billion,” he said. “Now the state’s going to have to get that money from somewhere, and it’s going to be on the backs of Pennsylvanian taxpayers.”

Soloski said he plans to reduce “extremely regressive” Pennsylvania taxes such as property tax and corporate income tax rate and cut the “immoral” inheritance tax.

“How much more are they going to bleed us?” he said. “We’ve got to start cutting now.”

The goal with tax cuts is to turn Pennsylvania into a “tax haven.”

“I want to be the Grand Cayman Islands of the United States –– I want to see businesses want to flock here because of the positive tax structure we have,” Solsoki said. “We can do that without cutting necessary services.”

Avery Rumberger, Soloski’s assistant campaign manager, said he met Soloski when he left the Libertarian Party for the Keystone Party due to “ideological differences” in new leadership.

As a college student, Rumberger said he supports Soloski’s positions on reducing state debt so that his generation doesn’t have to “deal with a massive deficit.”

“Joe’s unique because he has common sense, and that’s kind of lost in politics,” Rumberger (sophomore-political science) said. “There’s not Joe the candidate and Joe the person –– Joe is Joe. He’ll talk to you on the podium the same way he’ll talk to you on the street.”

Soloski said he’s pro LGBTQ rights and would use the “veto pen” with “a smile” if a bill resembling the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act — commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay Law” — landed on his desk.

“I have no business trying to tell someone who they should be,” he said. “No one's rights should be denied them just because of who they are.”

In terms of abortion, he said though he’s “personally pro-life,” he believes government should have “no say” in the “promotion or prohibition” of abortion.

“I don’t believe anybody wakes up today and says, ‘You know what, I think I’m going to go kill a few babies.’ Nobody does that –– in that regard, we are all pro-life,” he said. “When it comes down to a woman’s choice about whether she continues or ends her pregnancy, that is personal –– and that is indeed between a woman and her doctor, a woman and her god.”

Soloski said he would be “totally out of line” involving himself that decision, and the government should promote pregnancy support services and streamline adoption processes to limit abortions.

In terms of gun rights, he said he has a concealed carry permit and “highly advocates” for gun owners to undergo ongoing training.

“What is the best defense against a bad guy with a gun? It’s a good guy with a gun,” Soloski said. “You should never ever fear that your inherent right to defend yourself is ever going to be compromised.”

After seeing the emergency powers of the governor exercised during the coronavirus pandemic, Soloski said he believes the governor’s power should be limited to avoid being “misused.”

His policy includes limiting the governor's emergency powers to 21 days with the opportunity for extension.

Soloski said he is a big “nuclear guy” and supports nuclear power as a form of clean, safe and effective energy. According to his campaign website, he is in favor of eliminating all government subsidies to all types of energy producers.

For more information on his endorsements and policies, click on the link to his website here.

John Waldenberger, a friend of Soloski’s and Secretary of the Keystone Party, said the party is a solution-oriented coalition of independents.

“We like to let our candidates control the solutions that they put out there,” Waldenberger said. “I think he is really in it to try and make a change. He has no ego to fluff — he’s in it because he actually cares.”

In 2019, Soloski said he met a newly-elected state representative and thanked her for her advocacy in implementing term limits for elected officials.

“She literally leaned in to me, and she said, ‘But now that I’m elected, I don’t know if I’m going to be pushing that so hard,’” he said. “I try to be pretty level-headed, but I kind of lost it at that point.”

Soloski said young people hold the power to hold elected officials accountable–– especially ones who don’t follow through with their policies.

“When I speak to young voters, I’m encouraged because so many of them already do question so much,” he said. “A lot of people my age are rather entrenched in their beliefs –– young people aren’t.”

He said he’s in favor of ranked-choice voting for statewide elections, a system in which voters get to rank their candidate choices. In the first round, if no candidate gets 50%, the last place choice is eliminated and their votes are reallocated to each voter’s second choice. The cycle repeats until one candidate receives at least 50% of the vote.

Large-scale change, he said, is also in the hands of young people, and he said he hopes they will educate themselves well on political issues and not get “caught up in the propaganda” of the Democrat and Republican parties.

“The trend that we have been on is deadly. It’s going to kill good government as we would hope it would be and what little of it we have left,” he said. “The Republicans and Democrats do a great job at brainwashing their bases… we’ve all been impacted by that.”

A Republican for 40 years, Soloski said he moved on when the party kept “letting him down.”

“The two-party system has failed,” Solsoki said. “They fire up their bases to hate the other side. They wear it, they illustrate it –– it's sad. I have no time for that, there's too much to accomplish, too much good to do.”

He said the “team mentality” of a “joint governing duopoly” causes people to vote along party lines rather than for their own principles.

“You're basically not voting for someone, you’re voting against the other side. What a terrible way to vote,” Soloski said.

Running as a third party allows candidates to “tailor the nuances” of their individual campaign, an approach Solsoki describes as “refreshing.”

He urges people to look at voting for a third party as a “protest movement.”

“They've been in power for 165 years. Everything that's wrong, they brought to you and if you keep voting for them they're going to keep bringing it to you,” he said. “We’re looking to bring another voice to the table that will make government more transparent, more accountable, and in that process, we will make the Republicans and Democrats actually better.”

