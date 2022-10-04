Old Main Feature

On Wednesday, a protest calling for justice for Iranian students will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates Plaza.

The Justice for the Women of Iran protest aims to stand "in solidarity with Iranian protests" regarding Mahsa Amini and invites Penn Staters in support of Iranian students, the release said.

Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody on September 16 after being arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, according to the Associated Press.

Amini’s death sparked protests around the world and prompted criticisms of the current Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the AP.

