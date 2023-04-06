When Jessica Huseman transferred to Southern Methodist University more than 10 years ago to pursue journalism, she immediately found a home with The Daily Campus — the university’s formerly independent, student-run outlet.

Now, Huseman works as the editorial director for Votebeat and she also worked for ProPublica for three years. During her time as a Daily Campus reporter, she even interviewed former U.S. President George W. Bush.

But after the outlet was absorbed into the university’s journalism program in 2018 after almost 90 years of publication, Huseman cut all ties with the university.

Since then, she’s been a voice in the fight for independence in student media.

Initially when the outlet announced its fate, Huseman said she and other alumni raised close to $40,000 to keep the doors open.

Huseman said that money was rejected, and instead of receiving help from the journalism school, Huseman said it took a step back.

“SMU has had a significant problem with censoring its student body and lack of transparency,” Huseman said. “It was really startling to see the journalism professors at SMU not really express a lot of concern about that history.”

When she was editor-in-chief, she said SMU attempted to censor one of her editorials that was critical of how the university treated transfer students.

Previously, Huseman said students at SMU would receive a newspaper before the school year. But when The Daily Campus sent out the editorial, Huseman said students no longer received that newspaper in the summer.

Huseman said her story wasn’t the only one of censorship, and she has “no idea what the paper is doing these days.”

“Now the journalism school is totally happy to run what I imagine is a PR mouthpiece for the school,” Huseman said.

Claire Regan, the president of the Society of Professional Journalists’ National Board of Directors, said independence in student media is “tied into democracy.”

“We're lucky that we have a democracy and we have a free press,” Regan said. “So you want the free press to trickle down to even the smallest of publications and organizations on college campuses.”

Regan said it’s important for independent and student-run outlets to “fight for what [they] want.”

She said raising awareness and publicizing an effort by a university to stifle student reporters can help solve the problem. She also said getting “solidarity” and tapping into local and national resources were also important.

It’s this type of rallying cry that led The Battalion, Texas A&M University’s independent, student-run newspaper, to keep printing its product.

In February 2022, editors at The Battalion were told they couldn’t print any more, “effective immediately,” according to Michaela Rush, the current editor-in-chief.

Rush said this confused editors since the university didn’t cover the cost of printing.

Rush said The Battalion announced it would keep printing in spite of the demands from the university.

She said soon after they received the news and made it public, they rallied support from those on campus in what was a “really insane weekend.”

“We did get a big rallying of campus support from current students, former students, faculty, staff,” Rush said. “Pretty much everyone you can imagine was calling us up asking what happened, sending emails and calling the president's office.”

Rush said it’s important for student outlets to be “firm” in advocating for their papers and to remember they still have their First Amendment rights.

“You are still guaranteed your First Amendment rights to make decisions about what you publish and how you publish it,” Rush said.

For Huseman, she said student newspapers are often where young journalists learn the most and have the opportunity to make mistakes. Without that, the field as a whole misses out, she said.

“If an independent student newspaper that functions and acts and feels it has the responsibility of an independent community newspaper, if those go away, so does all of that experience,” Huseman said. “And so journalism as a whole I think suffers.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE