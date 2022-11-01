With Election Day one week away, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate John Fetterman is set to join Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis to speak at Penn State.

Hosted by the Penn State College Democrats as part of the national “Get Out The Vote” initiative, the event “Rally in the Valley” is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on Penn State’s Old Main lawn.

Democratic candidate for governor and current Attorney General Josh Shapiro is stopping to speak at Penn State as part of his GOTV Bus Tour stopping in the counties of Pennsylvania to encourage voter participation.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday. Mail-in ballots need to be returned before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Polling places in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Voters can check their registration, vote early, and/or make a plan to vote by visiting the Pennsylvania voting website. Voters can also visit the Centre County elections website for voting information specific to Centre County.

