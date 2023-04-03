At a university like Penn State, massive philanthropy events like THON are centerpieces for a lot of student activities. But for the Jared Box Project, it packs up its efforts into a smaller package.

The Jared Box Project started in 2001 to honor local State College child Jared McMullen after he died from a brainstem tumor.

After his diagnosis in 1999, McMullen was “known for taking a backpack full of toys to hospital visits and sharing his toys with the other kids,” Cindy Kolarik, executive director of the Jared Box Project, said.

When McMullen died, his family wanted to create something to honor his life. Together, they decided to “pick up where he left off and share toys with the kids in the hospital,” Kolarik said.

The Jared Box Project was initially going to be a one-time service project for the community to take part in; however, the project has now been around for 22 years.

The first project delivered 81 boxes to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, where McMullen had his treatments.

With its initial success, “a wave of kindness just kind of started,” Kolarik said.

Organizations, such as Girl Scouts of the USA and local schools have gotten involved in the Jared Box Project, President of the Jared Box Project Alivia Jacobs said.

Jacobs (senior-psychology) heard about the Jared Box Project from a pageant she was competing in.

“I just knew it was an organization I was meant to be a part of,” Jacobs said.

The Jared Box Project is involved with various student organizations across campus but has grown in popularity among Penn State sports teams.

After meeting the McMullen family, Director of Operations for Penn State field hockey Miriam Powell “knew [she] had to bring the Jared Box Project to campus,” she said.

The Jared Box Project has been able to “flourish on the sporting teams,” Tracie Shannon, a board member for the project, said.

This year, during the Penn State field hockey game against Ohio State, Penn State “sent out a challenge for the Ohio State field hockey team to bring toys,” Powell said.

In return, the Nittany Lions sent the Buckeyes home with 20 premade boxes to hand out at their local hospital.

“It was really cool to see these two rivals come together for a common cause,” Powell said. “They joined forces for something much bigger than ourselves.”

The Jared Box Project has seen success with the formation of its on-campus organization.

“Being able to reach students here on campus has been incredible. [We are] continuing to grow and get our name out there,” Jacobs said.

The Jared Box Project is “working to increase awareness within the THON community,” Jacobs said. And Shannon said the project is preparing to celebrate the creation and distribution of its “millionth box.”

The Jared Box Project has “not spent one cent on advertising,” Kolarik said.

“People are very community-minded; it’s impossible to put a number on the impact,” Kolarik said.

The Jared Box Project recently participated in Penn State Startup Week where students came in and made boxes, winning the Kayla Nakonechni Knight Award from the Penn State Alumni Association in Philadelphia.

Despite the success, the goal of the project is “to keep it simple, to keep it affordable and to keep it fun,” Kolarik said.

Many of the founding members of the Jared Box Project on-campus organization will graduate this year.

For Jacobs, wherever her next step takes her, “it will involve the Jared Box Project.”

“[The project] really inspires volunteerism and teaches young kids that they can make a difference,” Kolarik said.

