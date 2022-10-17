After completing his post-doctoral research at Penn State, Imtiaz Ahmad returned home to Pakistan. Roughly five months later, a third of Pakistan was submerged underwater, and “everything swept away.”

Every year, Southeast Asia experiences the summer monsoon season that usually occurs between April and September. Monsoon season is categorized by heavy and torrential rainfall and an increase in humidity.

“The flooding in Pakistan did not seem like something horrible initially because we experience the monsoon season every year,” Ahmad said.

But the rainfall and subsequent flooding in Pakistan from mid-June through August has killed over 1,600 people, according to the Associated Press.

A situation report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated that nearly 88% of the total number of houses in Pakistan were damaged or destroyed.

“Everybody was lost. It was such a horrible scene. People were really finding dead bodies from different areas where the flood was hitting,” Ahmad said. “There was another story. We heard about a child under the mud. Some woman who was pregnant gave birth in the flood.”

Haider Inam, a student at Penn State, said flooding is normal around monsoon season but “never this level of devastation.”

“I think the government didn’t realize, and the people definitely didn’t realize and take it seriously until it was too late,” Inam (graduate-biomedical engineering) said. “Infrastructure-wise, there’s like a ton of damage, but people-wise, it’s huge.”

Inam said the country will need years to recover from the flooding.

“The bad news is that we’re looking at five, 10 years of damage recovery,” Inam said.

Sindh and Balochistan, the two southern provinces of Pakistan, have been the most affected. Passing through Sindh, the Indus River runs southward through Pakistan from the northern regions, emptying into the Arabian Sea and fed by the glaciers in the Himalayas and Karakoram mountain ranges.

“They’re huge mountain ranges, a lot of glaciers. These glaciers melt over the summer when the temperatures rise, and they feed the river,” Inam said. “Normally, this is really good for Pakistan because it irrigates and provides sustenance.”

Chris Forest, a professor of climate dynamics in the Penn State department of meteorology and atmospheric science, shared a potential explanation for the excess rainfall via email.

“The extreme precipitation was almost a factor of 9 larger than normal in Sindh province and a factor of 6 larger in Balochistan province,” Forest said. “Most likely, these extremes were exacerbated by climate change with more moisture available in the atmosphere due to local regional warming. The monsoon weather systems are, in turn, bringing this extra water vapor over land where we see the extreme rainfall totals."

Haider said he’s concerned that the larger global community doesn’t understand that the consequences of climate change are affecting people.

“Most of the climate change is being caused by these developed countries,” Haider said. “But people are like, ‘we’ll have the next generations deal with it.’”

Ahmed Ibrahim, originally from Karachi, Pakistan, and the president of the Penn State Pakistani Students Association, said the flooding was a “disaster waiting to happen” because of global warming.

“People in the west are not that concerned just because their cities, their countries, are not facing the issue; whereas, all of south Asia is facing monumental changes,” Ibrahim (junior- economics) said.

Ahmad said in a lot of the areas that were damaged, the homes were “built with mud,” and the floods “swept everything away.”

“Even if there was something that was left, it was not worth living in,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad said he believes the government should be more “active and proactive on urban planning” as a way of mitigating the damages caused by the floods.

“We need better infrastructure,” Ahmad said. “Building dams and making proper paths for the water, like barricades for those floods. Pakistan needs such kinds of urban planning in the infrastructure.”

Now that the rain has stopped, Inam expressed his concern that the sitting water poses health issues.

“Dengue and Malaria have been a problem in Pakistan and in a lot of these countries near the equator,” Inam said. “People are trying to help with disease prevention for waterborne diseases.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, floodwaters can contain several kinds of contaminants, including human and livestock wastes, carcinogenic compounds and wild or stray animals, like rodents.

“There were some horrible things we have seen, but that was not the end,” Ahmad said. “Now people are still suffering from other problems, post-flood problems, like diseases and diarrhea, constipation, all the waterborne diseases, homelessness and other medical issues. I’ve seen it personally.”

While doing research in academia, Ahmad has been providing flood relief for the locals in his area using his Penn State connections.

“Because I was involved in community engagements at Penn State through organization, I could help raise awareness about the floods,” Ahmad said. “And my network, we could raise funds so that we could help people.”

Ahmad and a group of his friends and colleagues used funds collected by raising awareness to make bags containing food and clean drinking water.

“When the floods were at their peak, we were going to different areas assessing what do people need, what is nearby, where could we reach,” Ahmad said. “We prioritized based on how many funds we have.”

Ahmad and Inam have known each other for six years, according to Inam.

“Imtiaz is doing active flood relief right now,” Inam said. “I know other people who live in Pakistan, and I know how much a little can go a long way.”

Here in State College, Ibrahim and the Pakistani Students Association are providing aid in the ways they can.

“We did a cricket tournament, and we decided that all the proceedings raised from our side would be going to the flood GoFundMe that we’re doing,” Ibrahim said.

For students at Penn State, Ibrahim said the “best way to help is to just create awareness.”

“With the power of social media today, even if a student cannot help monetary-wise, they can spread the word,” Ibrahim said. “The right news will get to the right person, and maybe they’ll help out.”

During his work on the frontlines of the flood, Ahmad said he’s “very thankful to the international community” and to the people he’s connected with at Penn State.

“I’m very thankful to Pakistani students at Penn State, and people who are not even Pakistani, who shared those stories,” Ahmad said. “We were able to help flood-affected people here in Pakistan because of those words. And so I'm very thankful to them for their words, their efforts, their time and everything.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE