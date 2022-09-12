Anya Watts was leaving her data analysis class when she got a shocking notification — the Queen of England had died.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced Thursday by Buckingham Palace.

“She was 96 — it was just a matter of time,” Watts (senior-wildlife and fishery science) said.

Roy Dunn found out after a friend messaged him, but he was not too alarmed by the news.

“Living where the monarch isn't ruling makes it less impactful,” Dunn (sophomore-civil engineering) said. “It’s not gonna affect my day-to-day life.”

Dunn is not particularly invested in the royal family's affairs, but he said he’s aware that “[Prince] Harry and Meghan [Duchess of Sussex] got kind of exiled.”

In 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they were splitting from the royal family.

Caroline Mullen (freshman-biobehavioral health) was more concerned with the memes regarding the late queen, particularly those linked to YouTuber and internet personality Trisha Paytas’ child, who was supposed to be born the same day as the queen’s death.

People took to social media, spreading a conspiracy theory that the queen will be reincarnated as Paytas’ baby.

Nyesha Cole wasn’t expecting the news to come so soon.

“I was in my room — I got a text from my niece,” Cole (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “I thought she was gonna live longer.”

Noah Simone-Dobin loosely follows the royal family’s affairs and said he believes her death is a “very big deal.”

“I heard some people crying about it,” Simone-Dobin (freshman-finance) said. “It’s gonna rock the British population.”

David Ngyuen has much stronger feelings about the royal family.

“She was a major supporter of imperialism,” Nguyen (senior-political science and psychology) said.

For Nguyen, “It’s no skin off [his] back,” and he criticized her handling of family matters, racism and elitism in the family. He also criticized the handling of the Aberfan disaster.

The Aberfan disaster happened on Oct. 21, 1966, when a coal colliery collapsed and spilled onto a nearby town, killing 28 adults, 116 children, as a junior school took the majority of the impact.

Despite the incident occurring in Wales, Elizabeth did not respond to the event until Oct. 29, 1966, which coincided with the end of the rescue phases.

Erika Lenhart found out almost immediately.

“I saw the tweet as soon as it came out,” Lenhart (senior-energy engineering) said.

Lenhart said while she doesn’t follow every move of the royal family, it was still “weird” to hear that the queen died.

“I don’t think [the British] will be very happy about this.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE