As Penn State Campus Recreation set up the ice cream tables on the Intramural Fields on Sunday, runners stepped up to the starting line — ready to eat.

The Campus Rec rules were simple: run a quarter-mile lap, eat a scoop of ice cream and repeat four times to obtain bragging rights.

Aubrianna Navaroli said she found out about the Ice Cream Mile on the back of a bathroom stall and told her friends immediately.

Brennen Darrah was one such friend, and said she received a message from Navaroli at 10:50 p.m.

To Darrah’s (sophomore-meteorology and atmospheric science) surprise, the hardest part of the race was “actually putting the ice cream into [his] mouth.”

“Did you guys know it's Leif Erikson day?” Navaroli (junior-biochemistry) said. “I’m doing it for Leif Erikson.”

The day honors Leif Erikson, a Norse explorer who allegedly led a group of the first Europeans to set foot in North America.

Besides Leif Erikson, Navaroli brought her friends because she said they like exercise and hanging out with each other.

“It wasn’t as enjoyable as I'd expected,” Navaroli said, after finishing.

Tyler Kirn was the first Ice Cream Mile champion and held onto the lead for most of the race.

“It feels good,” Kirn (sophomore-marketing) said. “I could eat more though.”

As for his winning strategy, Kirn said “I’m a quick eater, and I’d just look for the meltiest ice cream.”

James Sandt, the fourth place finisher, completed the mile in 7 minutes, 50 seconds. He attributes this to his “iron stomach.”

“Technically, I got fourth, but I totally had third,” Sandt (senior-biochemical engineering) said.

He said he wouldn’t have signed up if it was a regular race, but the added dairy made him more confident in his performance.

“When I walked up to [the ice cream] table, no one was eating as fast as me,” Sandt said. “I came to the table behind like 20 guys, and I left behind the shirtless guy.”

While in high school, Sandt raced in a “chocolate milk mile” with some of his friends, which he said was harder than the Ice Cream Mile.

Nick Franchi showed up to the event with a misconception — he said he thought people weren’t eating ice cream until the race was finished.

“I’ve never had so much fun and [felt] so much terror at the same time,” Franchi (senior-accounting) said.

He adopted a similar strategy to most of the competitors, which was to find the most melted cups and just drink them.

“It was both the most fun and awful event I’ve ever been to,” Franchi said.

