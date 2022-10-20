High demand for a seat in the student section in Beaver Stadium often leaves students scrambling to find tickets. For some students, it can be difficult to find a ticket for every game they want to attend, and because of this, one Penn State student took his own initiative.

After struggling to find football tickets his freshman year, Jack Dembrak said he decided a change needed to be made.

Dembrak (junior-risk management) created a platform he calls PSU Student Ticket Marketplace.

Dembrak’s platform operates over a student-run Discord server that allows Penn State students to buy and sell tickets. The Discord currently includes channels for football and hockey, but Dembrak said there’s room to expand in the future if there is demand for other sports or events.

Surprised that the university did not offer any sort of resale platform, Dembrak said he took the responsibility into his own hands.

Although resale had been occurring over other platforms such as GroupMe, Dembrak said he believed that there should be a more organized way to buy and sell student tickets.

“It should just be easy,” Dembrak said.

With this goal in mind, Dembrak chose to create a resale platform. He chose Discord as the medium due to its ability to support large groups and organize channels.

PSU Student Ticket Marketplace offers channels that organize resale by game to make buying and selling tickets more manageable.

Since its creation in August 2021, the platform has grown to over 700 students.

With this number of members, Dembrak said he believes credibility is important for students looking to buy tickets.

Because of this, he offers a “verification process” that aims to make the platform safer.

After completing a brief form, students’ information is checked for credibility to affirm that they are, in fact, students at Penn State, Dembrak said. He then gives them “verified” status, and their name icon turns green in the Discord server.

“There should be an easy way for you to sell your ticket to someone confidently, and you should be able to buy confidently,” Dembrak said.

It’s still possible for scammers to exist within the platform and for people to arrange sales that are not verified. However, Dembrak said the verification process gives students a sense of accountability and reassurance that there are options to report if a scam occurs.

Madeline Saraka, a buyer on the Discord, said she utilized the platform to purchase football tickets this season.

“The transaction was pretty straightforward,” Saraka (junior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. “I liked that.”

Although she noted that there’s still a risk of scammers being present on the platform, she said “it helps that you have an easy way to report them.”

Aravind Retna Kumar, a seller on the Discord, has sold some of his football tickets through the platform this season.

Retna Kumar said the process to become a verified seller was fairly simple. He also found the platform easier to navigate compared to other resale avenues, like GroupMe, because it has different channels for the different games.

“It’s much more organized,” Retna Kumar (graduate-energy and mineral engineering) said.

With the White Out this weekend, Dembrak expects to see an increase in people buying and selling on the platform.

Dembrak noticed that with so many students wanting to attend the White Out, the prices are very high. He said tickets have typically been selling for around $250 each.

Despite how many people want to attend, Dembrak said he’s also seen an increase in people who are willing to sell. He said when a single ticket is selling for around the same price as the season ticket, it motivates more people to sell to make a profit.

“If you’re going away or would rather tailgate,” Dembrak said, “$250 is pretty nice.”

