For some, the idea of riding a horse is something scary or old-fashioned, but for members of Penn State’s Western Equestrian club team, it’s time for them to saddle up for their new season.

According to OrgCentral, the Penn State Western Equestrian Club was established in 2014 “to bring together Penn State students with an interest and passion for horses and the western discipline.”

The club’s goal is also “to provide a community for [its] members to learn about horses, improve their riding skills and compete on an intercollegiate level.”

Rachel Lexon, the president of the club team, said she’s been interested in horses since she was a little girl.

“I’ve always said I knew how to ride before I could walk,” Lexon (junior-biology) said. “When I was in third grade, we got our first real show horse, so I’ve been showing for almost 15 years.”

Lexon, who grew up in Bellefonte, said she competed at major horse events throughout middle and high school. It was her coach she had growing up who convinced her to continue riding horses while at Penn State.

“He said, ‘Hey, I also coach the western team here at Penn State, and I think it would be a really cool opportunity for you,’” Lexon said. “And here I am now, running the club.”

Kathryn Boothby, the secretary of the club, said she’s been riding “on and off most of [her] life” but “definitely took a few breaks.”

“I feel like anytime I fell off, I quit riding,” Boothby (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said. “Then I still kept riding just for fun throughout high school.”

Boothby said she specifically joined the equestrian club to find a community.

“When I got to Penn State, I knew I needed to join a club,” Boothby said. “Because it’s so intimidating — you need to make friends that aren’t your friends from high school, so I was just like, ‘Why not just [join] the riding team, that’s pretty much how to make friends.’’’

According to Lexon, members of the team generally “lesson” once a week for an hour.

“It also depends on the events that they show in,” Lexon said. “All of our riders compete in horsemanship, but then some compete in ranch riding and reining as well, so they get one horsemanship lesson and then one ranch riding or reining lesson.”

The team’s first horse show of the season is coming up on Nov. 6, and it’ll have two shows on that same day.

“For the fall semester, we have four shows, which are coming up in November, and then we’ll have six regular season shows in the spring,” Lexon said.

As members of the “western” style of riding, the team leans into the cowboy aesthetics.

“The western team is like the classic cowboy look — you got the cowboy hat, the chaps, the boots, the whole thing,” Lexon said.

Lexon described the horsemanship criteria that’s judged at competitions.

“The judge is judging the rider on their innate horsemanship ability — their ability to get on any horse, any place, any location, any time and be able to present it in a way that makes it look like the best horse in the world,” Lexon said.

The riders and horses will then be judged, depending on their level, at a walk, jog, extended jogs and lead changes, according to Lexon.

“They’re scored one at a time with the idea of, ‘What would a cowboy do out on the ranch?’ is the best way to describe it,” Lexon said. “It’s like your working horse.”

The reining portion of the competition is also based on individual patterns, Lexon said, with lots of “figure eights, big sliding stops and fast turns” that require more of an “athletic horse and a lot of precision from the rider.”

According to Boothby, the team’s competition season usually starts off in mid-October and runs through the beginning of March.

Boothby also said the community of the equestrian team has been great for her.

“I feel like half the people on the team I would not have talked to… until I met them on the team,” Boothby said.

Hayley Leasure, the social media chair for the team, joined the equestrian team last spring but said she didn’t start riding until this fall.

Leasure (junior-civil engineering) said she now rides her aunt’s quarter horses, Spirit and Derby, and just recently bought a filly of her own named Indi.

“I’ve done barrel racing and other western gaming, so I’m new to the horsemanship of riding,” Leasure said. “But I already love it.”

The 12 members of the team are all girls this year. Leasure said she’s looking forward to spending more time with the team.

“I’m excited to go to shows and get to travel with my teammates,” Leasure said. “As the social media chair, I’m most excited to get to share our team with the public.”

For Lexon, it has been particularly rewarding to find a community of people her age who are also interested in riding.

“I've been in the horse industry for a really long time — I’m a big part of it,” Lexon said. “But it’s nice to meet people that are the same age as me that are also into this… having conversations with them and learning to work with people the same age as me in the horse industry has probably been the best part of it for me.”

