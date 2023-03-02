From heading out to formals to participating in a student-made holiday, Penn State students find ways to stay busy during the spring semester weekends.

During one weekend in February, thousands of Penn State students rally together in the Bryce Jordan Center to participate in the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, THON — a 46-hour dance marathon that aims to combat pediatric cancer.

Karina Tomblin said THON Weekend is one of her favorite times of the spring semester.

“It’s so cool to see all of the community come together for such a great cause,” Tomblin (sophomore-kinesiology) said. “I love seeing the families. I’m in a THON org, so getting to see our kids is the most exciting part for me.”

Following THON is another beloved spring semester tradition of Penn State students: State Patty’s Day.

After THON Weekend, Penn State students can celebrate State Patty’s — a student-made holiday and alternative to Saint Patrick’s Day that’s always celebrated the weekend between THON and spring break.

Karleigh Shafer said she enjoyed her very first State Patty’s experience this year.

“State Patty’s is just a time for everyone to get together and let the stresses of school go,” Shafer (freshman-nursing) said.

Camila Del Pozo said she appreciates the “good social environment” of State Patty’s.

“I was able to talk to and meet so many different people,” Del Pozo (freshman-accounting) said.

Along with State Patty’s and THON, Penn State greek life is in full swing.

During the spring semester, sororities begin their rush process, as well as organizing formal events.

Ellis Dunn-Benson said she enjoys all of the time she gets to spend with her sorority during the spring semester.

“We have like formals and sisterhood retreats — those are always a good time,” Dunn-Benson (junior-art education) said.

Other students look forward to what’s to come after spring break.

Tyler Keener said he’s excited to play sports, especially Spikeball, outside with his friends once the weather is nice later in the semester.

“I would say the end of spring semester is my favorite part about it because of everybody being outside,” Keener (sophomore-actuarial science) said.

Madi Walsh said she’s ready to study outside once it gets warm.

“If the weather’s nice, I like to get a smoothie from Shake Smart. Then me and my friends will sit outside to do our schoolwork,” Walsh (sophomore-health policy and administration) said.

Kara Kennedy and Josh Davis cherish the spontaneity that comes with spring semester.

Davis (senior-telecommunications) said the spring semester is more “go with the flow” compared to the fall.

“I love spring semester — I’ve always said this,” Kennedy (sophomore-labor and human resources) said. “It’s something different every weekend.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE