As some Penn State upperclassmen begin to figure out what their next steps may be after graduation, some have been in the trenches of post-graduate preparation for a while.

Some students on the pre-medicine track at Penn State are in the thick of preparing, applying and interviewing for medical schools.

Maya Zalewski, a current junior, said she’s planning on taking her Medical College Admission Test at the end of the academic year.

“I’ve been taking my prerequisites up until now, and in the spring, I’m going to finish them,” Zalewski (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “I think it’s easier to take the MCAT once you finish your prerequisites.”

As a biobehavioral health major, Zalewski said some of her pre-med track courses have counted toward her major as well.

According to Zalewski, as long as students are hitting certain pre-med track courses in preparation for the MCAT, like biology, anatomy, chemistry and physics courses, one can be on the pre-med track, which is different from a pre-med major.

“I came in as a pre-med major and then changed to biobehavioral health because I personally enjoy the aspects of learning more about other parts of public health, statistics, epidemiology, sociology, psychology — things that I was interested in,” she said. “You can be an English major and still be on the pre-med track and still get your prerequisites to take the MCAT.”

Zalewski said she’s preparing for her exam in May by taking a lighter load of classes in the spring.

“I’m only taking about four classes, and I have my content review books ready, so over winter break, I’m really going to start cracking down on them and reviewing,” she said. “A lot of students will take Thanksgiving and Christmas break to focus on MCAT studies specifically.”

Zalewski is also the president of Penn State’s chapter of Alpha Epsilon Delta, a national health preprofessional honor society. According to its website, AED is “dedicated to the encouragement and recognition of excellence in preprofessional health scholarship, including medicine, dentistry, veterinary and others.”

Penn State students on any pre-health track are able to be inducted after their fourth semester if they have a GPA of at least 3.2, according to Zalewski.

At the chapter’s biweekly meetings, Zalewski explained they typically have speakers that come in — from physicians, physician assistants, surgeons, dermatologists and more.

Lauren Mazzatesta, the vice president of the chapter, said she’s responsible for organizing the speakers for the general body meetings.

“I’ve made a lot of relationships with physicians, so that’s been a cool opportunity,” Mazzatesta (senior-biomedical engineering) said. “And hearing from the speakers is hopefully helpful for our members, too.”

Mazzatesta said she also helps coordinate the volunteering and service opportunities for AED students.

“Aside from speakers, we have our own workshops — so, certain students that are on [the executive board] will work with other [executive] members and host research workshops, pre-health 101 workshops, mental health workshops and more,” Zalewski said. “We also partner with BRIDGE at Penn State Hershey.”

According to its website, BRIDGE is “a mentorship program that targets motivated students who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine. The program pairs M.D. and [physician assistant] students at Penn State College of Medicine with undergraduate students from nearby colleges such as Penn State Harrisburg, York, Gettysburg, Millersville, Bucknell and Franklin & Marshall.”

For Zalewski, she said AED has been “very rewarding.”

“I feel like the stigma is that pre-med students are really cutthroat and everyone’s competing with each other, but it never feels that way in AED,” she said. “We all lift each other up and support each other.”

Zalewski also said she’s gained “lifetime friendships” through AED.

“If you are on that same pre-med journey, which is often very hard… it gives you that support that someone is struggling the same way you are — we support each other,” she said.

Mazzatesta described the impact AED has had on her as “huge.”

“I feel like I’ve had so many really cool mentors within the club — it’s a really great way to meet people, and it’s a really supportive club,” Mazzatesta said. “It’s really nice to form those relationships with people who are in a similar boat.”

Mazzatesta is currently in the interview portion of the process of choosing and being accepted into medical school.

“I applied to 27 schools, which is a lot,” Mazzatesta said. “But I was told to apply to a lot, so I don’t necessarily regret that, but it is very expensive.”

The interview process can take up a big portion of the day, Mazzatesta said.

“It normally starts around anywhere from 8 to 10 in the morning, and they’ll usually go until midafternoon,” she said. “Usually when you’re interviewing for a job, you're selling yourself to them. But, what I've noticed in med school interviews is, it is a lot of them trying to sell themselves to you.”

Mazzatesta said she’s looking into “internal medicine” right now.

“I want to end up doing a lot of service and that type of stuff,” she said. “I like internal medicine also because you can subspecialize in a lot of different things. So later in life, I could do a fellowship and really specialize in something if I wanted to do that.”

Mazzatesta emphasized the “resources” from AED have been helpful for her in college.

“A lot of the experiences I’ve had through AED, whether through volunteering or different workshops and stuff, have really helped me to get a better sense of what it’s actually like to be in the medical field,” she said.

Dipesh Patel said he’s opting to take a gap year after graduation before attending medical school.

“I’ve worked in one pediatric clinic for about six years now… so I haven’t had that much other experience, and I wanted to get more experience in just patient care rather than being concentrated in one specific field,” Patel (senior-biology) said.

Patel said he also wishes to gain experience abroad during his gap year.

“I’m currently trying to get into this internship program in India, working at one of the hospitals there for a few months, getting to know how they practice medicine compared to what we have here,” he said.

Patel said he’s always valued gaining more experience rather than just studying to become a doctor.

“Also, it’s such a huge commitment that I want to just fully make sure this is the right thing for me,” Patel said. “So that’s why I feel like taking a gap year is the better opportunity for me.”

Although Patel is planning on taking the gap year, he said he already took the MCAT in April and is still transitioning into the next step by making a list of good schools that could be the “right choice” for him.

“I’m also working on my personal statement, so once I have all that done, I’ll be ready for the 2023 cycle of applications,” he said. “And then throughout my gap year, whenever I get an interview, I would just try and attend those and do my best to get into at least one medical school.”

Patel is also a member of AED, serving on the executive board as the public relations chair.

“I mainly work on all the social events that happen, like social events for workshops or any THON-related events or any other general activities,” he said. “I’m just the one communicating with the group to make sure the events they want to happen, happen.”

Patel said he also manages all the social accounts — Instagram, Twitter and Facebook — and works with alumni outreach.

“AED has introduced me to other parts of the medical field. There are so many speakers that come in, and so many of them are on different paths, and they all talk about how they didn’t start off perfectly,” Patel said. “It gives me reassurance that one day I’ll also get there, that everything’s going to be OK.”

At the moment, Patel said his interests lie in being either a trauma or orthopedic surgeon.

“I’m an EMT, so I’ve seen a lot of trauma-based cases,” Patel said. “So that’s actually really interesting for me, but I also have to consider my personal life, what I’m doing at that point in my life, stuff about family and all that.”

Patel also advised other students on the pre-med track to pursue interests outside of studying.

“Don’t forget to do the things you like because you need outside activities other than just studying,” he said. “I play tennis, I work out, and those are my escapes from school.”

For Mazzatesta, she described pursuing a career in medicine as a “journey.”

“I’ve learned to be a lot more open to changing my mind, hearing new perspectives,” she said. “I am, hopefully, becoming a more empathic person and gaining a lot of insights. Finding a medical school is a journey, but it’s one that will make you better.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE