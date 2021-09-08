Graduation Photos at Old Main

 Jordan Dawson

Penn State International Student Council announced it will begin receiving applications for its Penn State Pals program, which partners international students with current Penn Staters, according to an Instagram post.

The program aims to enable international students to get acquainted to life in the United States and on campus life for the first semester of college, the post said. It is accepting applications for mentors and mentees.

The application can be found here.

