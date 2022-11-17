For a lot of people, having clean and drinkable water is something they take for granted. Rain is something some people loathe. But for many around the world, water is a scarcity and not readily available.

Penn State has partnered with University of São Paulo, Brazil, and Cranfield University, U.K. to lead an international consortium to create a data system where local communities can assess their drought resilience capacity to see what actions are needed to become more resilient.

The consortium received a $1.1 million grant from the Belmont Forum to fund three years of research.

The Belmont Forum is an “international partnership that mobilizes funding of environmental change research and accelerates its delivery to remove critical barriers to sustainability,” according to its website.

For Penn State professor of forest resources Michael Jacobson, having funding through Belmont allows for different countries to combine their resources “under the umbrella of disaster risk and resilience.”

Cranfield is focusing on the energy issues concerning drought, while São Paulo focuses on water. Penn State is constructing the database, according to Jacobson.

“We’re trying to come up with a metric for quantifying resilience for small farms or small communities experiencing drought,” Penn State Berks professor of information sciences and technology Abdullah Konak said.

This will be done by developing a decision support system that can be adaptable to microecosystems and can always be refined and updated, Jacobson said.

“They can enter different types of indicator values,” Konak said, “and then see what will be the drought risk in their communities, so they can make decisions.”

Some examples of indicators are gross domestic product, percentage of farmers in the area and the diversity of crops.

It’s not enough to cope with the effects of drought, Konak said, because they “have to get used to those conditions and adapt [the] technology, agricultural policies [and] crops.”

The first step of the project is to make the indicators more consolidated and easier to use while “[categorizing] them in a clearer and simpler way,” Jacobson said. By using surveys and “expert opinions,” they can sort out which indicators are the most critical.

There’s some confusion regarding certain terminology, according to Konak. Scholars use the same terms but mean different things, and there’s also confusion in the context if they’re looking at society, energy and others.

Jacobson said he and his team narrowed down thousands of indicators to just 30 to 40, basing them on importance, available data and scale.

“We’re looking at the interaction between resilient indicators or adaptive capacities and the vulnerability of the system — and we’re trying to identify how they are related,” Konak said.

It’s important to not view these factors in isolation, according to Jacobson.

For example, Jacobson said, “One might say, ‘Oh, this drip irrigation is great,’ but then they don’t look at the energy costs. So all [of the outcomes have] to be local-specific and all have to look at the tradeoffs.”

The next step is to do field research and gather expert opinion from local farmers, Jacobson said.

They’re working with four universities in Africa that’ll represent major areas experiencing drought. These include the Rural Polytechnic Institute of Training and Applied Research, Mali; Makerere University, Uganda; Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Morocco; and University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Drought is specific to local regions, so each small community has different social aspects and resources that will affect what action they can take. The question to ask, according to Jacobson, is: “What are the indicators that you need to be aware of to make sure you can adapt to them and be more resilient?”

They’re always looking for any students who are interested in “working with the communities, learning about risk management” and can partake in undergraduate research opportunities, Konak said.

As an undergraduate research assistant for the project, Alina Rodriguez, a student at Penn State Berks, said her main task is maintaining the website.

She said she became involved after joining the Nittany AI challenge team, which Konak was an adviser for.

Rodriguez (junior-information sciences and technology) said she and her team built an “application that would crowdsource data and then use an algorithm that would pull out useful information about water wells in Africa so that policymakers could provide aid.”

With her Erickson Discovery Grant, Rodriguez said she conducted research and created a “dashboard that displayed indicators of drought resilience and how it plays into the resilience of a country.”

“I like doing work on a topic that makes me feel like it’ll make a difference,” Rodriguez said.

“We are hoping we can present a different way of looking at drought resilience, and then eventually policymakers will be able to make better decisions when it comes to preventing negative effects of drought,” Konak said.

Less is more, according to Konak. Their goal is to give policymakers a few simple solutions to actually make it possible to implement drought resilience initiatives throughout a system that can be easily understood and usable.

According to Rodriguez, scholars and researchers “do the best they can on researching a topic;” however, “there are always holes that need to be filled.”

Rodriguez said for this project, the group is trying to “fill the hole” of indicator waves. If people have the data and the ranking scale, policymakers will be better aware of how resilient their population will be to drought.

“[Africa] is gonna be such an important place in our future,” Jacobson said. “They have 60% of the world’s youth — a quarter of the world’s population — so [we’re doing] anything we can to make them more self-sufficient.”

Compared to other continents, “Africa is at the highest risk of drought-related issues,” Konak said. Countries, like the U.S., will continue having serious drought issues.

“Our intellectual contribution is not limited to Africa. It can be applied everywhere,” Konak said.

According to Jacobson, this system will be able to be adapted to any area in the world that’s experiencing drought.

“It’s all about alleviating poverty; it’s all about getting people better livelihoods,” Jacobson said.

Rodriguez said without the necessary tools and research, a country might not know it can be “drought resilient,” and “people can unnecessarily die if there’s a drought.”

“Essentially, it can save people’s lives.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE