After the National Weather Service in State College issued a winter storm watch Tuesday night, Penn State said it's making plans to consider altering exams schedules for Thursday, according to a release.

The alert calls for potential snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. It will stay in effect from Thursday until Friday morning, according to the NWS.

Penn State said it will announce its "final determination" of how the storm will impact the university closer to the time of the storm, and an announcement will be made by 5 a.m. Thursday, the release said.

The University Registrar said it will make plans to "reschedule final exams at University Park" on the chance that they are "disrupted" by the weather on Thursday, the release said. The plans are not concrete yet and will depend on the timing and strength of the storm.

The release said the plans may include pushing Thursday exams to Friday or Saturday — "if absolutely necessary."

"For students living on campus, contingency plans also include extending the move-out date for on-campus students who have their final exams rescheduled," the release said.

Students can check for updates on the PSUAlert System.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE