For many Penn State students, Thanksgiving is a time for them to put their feet up and rest. It’s also a time that means a lot to them. For some, the time after break can put stress on them during the time they should be resting.

Ashley Tweddle, whose mom’s family is Irish and Italian and whose dad’s family is Colombian, described her experience splitting Thanksgiving between the various cultures.

“We drive about 40 minutes… for Thanksgiving lunch with like 40 Colombian relatives. Everything’s crazy. You have to say ‘Hi’ to everyone,” Tweddle (sophomore-psychology) said.

Tweddle described her dad’s relatives as “so crazy.”

“It’s so fun,” Tweddle said. “They had an actual formal buffet… they hire cooks to go in their kitchen and cook… and then there’s an after-party.”

After four hours, Tweddle said she has to drive the 40 minutes back to her grandmother’s house on her mom’s side for dinner.

Tweddle said Thanksgiving helps her because of the “break” it gives her. She said she also feels that “if I get a break for too long from the grind of academics, I get lazy, and so I get out of it.”

“I think regardless, I’ll do extra work [during Thanksgiving break], like reading the textbooks or doing optional homework for my classes.”

Tweddle said during Thanksgiving, “there’s that pressure to keep up with the knowledge in the class, so I’m sure everybody’s going to do work over Thanksgiving break at some point.”

“If you don’t, you’re f—ed,” Tweddle said.

Vraj Patel said he plans to meet up with friends he hasn’t seen in a while and spend time with his family during his break.

Patel (freshman-computer science) said the Thanksgiving break “definitely helps [him] because [he] gets to see everyone — it’s a break from school.”

Patel said he trusts his time management during finals week, which lets him “actually relax” during Thanksgiving break, allowing him to “refresh” for finals week.

For Penn State, final exams will be held from Dec. 13-17.

“I think [Thanksgiving] is a way to… spend time with loved ones [and] share their company,” Patel said. “I don’t feel any pressure to do any work during Thanksgiving break.”

Mohammed Albalhan is looking forward to enjoying his Thanksgiving break in Orlando with friends.

Albalhan (freshman-cybersecurity analytics and operations) is learning about Thanksgiving firsthand. He’s originally from Kuwait, and this year will be his first Thanksgiving.

Albalhan said Thanksgiving break helps him as a student because “you take a breather from studying and reset your mind.”

“Personally, I feel like this break really helps me,” Albalhan said. “[I can be like] OK, I finished having fun, time to get serious and focus on finals.”

Albalhan understands this can be difficult for other students.

However, he said he would prefer an earlier start to the fall semester to end finals by Thanksgiving. Albalhan said this plan would be “better because you can have the whole of December to relax.”

“If you can take [the semester all in] one, you can finish everything, and then you don’t have to think about school for the entirety of the holiday,” Albalhan said.

Although he has time to study for finals after the break, Albalhan said he has “a lot of reports” to do over break.

“I’m trying to get [them] done as soon as possible, so I don’t have to think about [them],” Albalhan said.

He added that being assigned homework during break “can be awful,” and he said he believes professors shouldn’t be allowed to assign work over breaks.

“Instead of totally focusing on the holiday, you have to think about this assignment that’s due the day after Thanksgiving. That can be really annoying,” Albalhan said.

Unlike Albalhan, Bert Davis plans to spend his break visiting New York before heading home.

He said he has a different approach to Thanksgiving — it “is definitely a time to get full.”

“I like to eat, so I’m excited for the food and to see family,” Davis (freshman-film production) said.

Davis said Thanksgiving break benefits him because students “don’t have much of a break until then, so it’s definitely a good opportunity to take a break and relax.”

Davis added that he would prefer not to have to do schoolwork over break, “but…a lot of professors have been pretty cool about that.”

“I wish [professors] wouldn’t [assign work over break,] but I get where they’re coming from,” Davis said. “I think some [professors] respect [the break] and actually use it as a break, but others not so much.”

To the professors who do assign work over Thanksgiving, Davis had one request: “Stop giving work on Thanksgiving break.”

Hannah Shay plans to spend time with family and visit a few colleges her friends attend during her break.

To Shay (freshman-education), Thanksgiving is about being around and reconnecting with “the ones you love and don’t get to see a lot.”

Shay said she’ll appreciate Thanksgiving break more now that she’s away from home “because before [she] came to Penn State, [she] used to see [her] grandparents every weekend.”

“I’m gonna appreciate the time that I have with them more than I did before,” Shay said.

She said she feels the break will help her mental health and said she’s going to manage how much and how often she studies for finals over break.

“As the winter comes, people's mental health [deteriorates] because they’re more stressed with classes — especially how it’s so close to finals,” Shay said. “They should get a time when there’s no work that they have to do, so they can focus on themselves.”

Shay said she feels fortunate not to have received any work during Thanksgiving break.

“I feel like my teachers — by not giving me any work — are telling me to value the time [I have during break] and do what you want with it, so I think it’s good for my situation.”

Hugh Kibera echoed Shay’s feelings, adding that Thanksgiving is about “being around people you love and people that support you, coming together after not being with the whole family for a while and soaking up everybody’s presence.”

Kibera (freshman-criminal justice) said he’ll also value this Thanksgiving break more than previous ones because of the distance between him and his family.

“I’ll definitely hold it closer to my heart and spend way more time with them than I would previous years. Even though it’s just a week, I will try my absolute best just to do anything with them, whether that’s chilling at home… or going out,” Kibera said.

Kibera said even with the time away from campus, he’s not going to “take a complete break from college.”

Kibera said he doesn’t “see a reason as to why [professors] would assign work over break.”

“Don’t they want some off time too?” Kibera said.

Kibera added that he’s against professors assigning work over Thanksgiving break “because it is a holiday,” but in his experience, he thinks professors and administration value his break “pretty well.”

He said he has already received emails from professors with a mutual understanding of the break, and they plan to spend time with family as well.

Like Shay, Tommi Claiborne plans to spend her break seeing “friends that go to other schools” whom she hasn’t seen in a while.

To Claiborne (freshman-division of undergraduate studies), Thanksgiving means “getting to come together with your family and focus on them, especially now that I’m in college and haven’t gotten to see a lot of family members in a while.”

Claiborne said she’s “always thinking about school and studying,” but the break gives her a chance to put that aside.

“Since we get a break from school, I get to have my focus on family and friends — my loved ones.”

However, Claiborne added that she does feel pressure to do work over break “because when we get back, we have maybe two weeks and then it’s finals, so I definitely need to start studying.”

So far, Claiborne feels administration and professors properly value her break, and she said she hasn’t had any professors assign work.

“A lot of them are just like, ‘Make sure that you’re studying during the break,’” Claiborne said.

However, not all of Claiborne’s professors have been as student friendly.

“I’ve had professors tell me just because you’re on break doesn’t mean you don’t have to study,” Claiborne said.

Overall, Claiborne said she prefers the college version of Thanksgiving break to the high school one.

“In high school, we would still get assignments [over break], but in college, it doesn’t seem like they do that as much.”

For Kibera, his message is simple.

“The break definitely is needed.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE