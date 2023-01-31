As the final days of January roll around, some Penn State students have mixed feelings about the winter season.

In the month of January, the average high temperature in State College is 34 degrees fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Climate Data.

For some students, these temperatures are too cold to handle.

“I hate it,” Mamouna Diallo said.

Diallo (junior-psychology) is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and said while it gets cold in Ohio during the winter, in Pennsylvania, it’s a “different type of cold.”

Cincinnati is only slightly warmer in the month of January, with an average high temperature of 39 degrees fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Climate Data.

Diallo said though she may not like being outside during the winter, she enjoys being inside.

“It’s so nice to go home and get cozy and warm,” Diallo said.

This January, State College has seen above-average temperatures. On Jan. 4, high temperatures reached 59 degrees fahrenheit — 25 degrees above average.

For students like Pearl Ohri, who don’t like the cold weather, they said they see this as a good thing.

“I personally began to hate the snow once I got to college,” Ohri (junior-marketing) said.

Ohri said she likes snow during the weekends but not during the week because of school. She said she doesn't like coming to campus looking “disheveled” because of a snowstorm.

“It’s inconvenient and could be dangerous,” Ohri said.

She said she appreciates when Penn State decides to close for snow days.

Martha Murungi said she doesn’t like the winter because she grew up in warm climates before coming to Penn State.

“My birth country is literally on the equator,” Murungi (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

Murungi said she was born in Uganda and has lived in California and Arizona, all having very warm climates.

“My first time seeing snow was at Penn State… This is the only time I get to see snow,” Murungi said.

Murungi said the main thing she doesn’t like about winter is when it’s cold and windy. However, she said she enjoys the snow and snow days.

“I wish it could snow without the cold,” Murungi said.

Penn State canceled classes on Jan. 25 due to impending winter weather. This snowstorm brought roughly 2.9 inches of snow to State College, according to the Penn State Weather Center.

Achyuthaa Parthasarathy said he enjoyed the snow day, but he’d rather have an asynchronous day than a day off.

Parthasarathy (freshman-statistics) said he likes hanging out with his friends in the snow and running when it’s snowing.

“It’s nostalgic… you think about your first times in the snow,” Parthasarathy said.

Parthasarathy said he’s a “big fan” of winter, especially the snow.

“It’s just a vibe,” he said.

Jatin Vaddi said he’s anti-winter. Vaddi (freshman-computer science) is from India and said the winters in India are not as “harsh.”

Vaddi said he was excited to see snow for the first time, but now, not so much.

“My excitement was short-lived,” Vaddi said.

Christina Caivano said she likes winter as long as she doesn’t have to go outside in the cold.

“When I’m inside, I like winter,” Caivano said.

Caivano (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said she likes walking and sledding in the snow and would like winter more if it were shorter.

“It lasts too long for me.”

