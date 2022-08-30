Penn State reported the first case of monkeypox at University Park on Aug. 17.

University Health Services contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health and said it has continued to monitor the case, according to a Penn State release.

The news spread quickly across social media, and freshman Milea Osmanski first saw it on her TikTok feed.

“Initially, that just kind of scared me –– freaked me out that it's here already,” Osmanski (freshman-chemical engineering) said. “I feel like everyone’s been talking about it.”

She said with the coronavirus pandemic as a precedent, she feels people are more prepared to “take care” of the disease.

Other students said they came to a different conclusion.

“We’ve already been through one quarantine and… people don’t want to have to deal with another quarantine and online classes,” Greyson Bless said. “So, I really feel like it's going to be hard to be something that people take seriously.”

Bless (senior-Spanish) said the senior class wants to “go out on a bang,” and this may affect how the students respond to a monkeypox outbreak.

“We’re ready to graduate and move on to our career [and] jobs, and we want to… have a good final senior year, so I feel like it’ll be difficult for us to have to go through another quarantine [and] have to miss out on our final year of college, essentially, if we all have to go online,” he said.

Arman Tang, a junior, reflected this idea of trying to “enjoy life as it is now” on what he calls the “tail end” of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There's also a part of me that just doesn’t want to think about it as something that could be big,” Tang (junior-recreation, park and tourism management) said. “As someone who’s gone through COVID, I've been one of the classes that has suffered the most and… I’ve only just started to enjoy life.”

Bless said he believes a lack of information from Penn State could cause “more problems down the line.”

“I think they should definitely give us information on the disease like how they had… all those information pages for COVID –– they should definitely be doing that again for monkeypox,” he said.

MORE COVERAGE

Penn State offers a monkeypox information page online, but an updated dashboard with infection rates on campus, like the university implemented for the coronavirus, does not yet exist.

Senior Theo Carmichael said Penn State should play a role in improving students’ awareness of the disease.

“I think people should know more about the symptoms of it just so that they can identify it more easily,” Carmichael (senior-civil engineering) said. “[Penn State] should make it clear what it is, what are the effects and what people should do if they get it or if they think they might have it.”

Carmichael said while he anticipates an “overreaction” from the student body, he doesn’t believe that will change the way it will handle the situation.

“Unless there’s a big outbreak of it, no, [students are] not going to change their behavior,” he said. “Other people would be like, ‘I don’t care, we dealt with COVID, we’ll deal with this.’”

Student Mary Pavell said the news caused her to worry about how another isolation period may impact students’ mental health.

“I think we’re just concerned that it’s going to be a whole other year of isolation and being upset,” Pavell (junior-biotechnology) said. “That negatively affected a lot of our grades, too, so it's just not a good way to start off your adulthood by having this awful period of just being sad.”

Unlike Carmichael, she said she has already witnessed some people integrate precautions into their routines.

“Everyone’s concerned,” Pavell said. “I know a lot of people have been carrying around sanitizer and bringing wipes to their classes so they can wipe down their desks before they start.”

She said in the event monkeypox is actively spreading among students, she would prefer to return to isolation rather than be put at risk of contracting the virus.

“Let’s be real, we don’t sanitize anything around here,” Pavell said. “I feel like there's probably a similar chance of getting it.”

MORE COVERAGE

New locations to check out in downtown State College this semester Whether you’re a freshman or a returning Penn State student, downtown State College remains …

When comparing the diseases, Casey Pinto, an assistant professor in the department of public health sciences at Penn State, said monkeypox is “significantly less contagious” than the coronavirus.

“If you [were] in a room and you had COVID and nobody masked and everyone was just kind of hanging out chatting [and] eating, you’d probably spread it to about half the people in that room, maybe more –– especially if they’re unvaccinated,” Pinto said. “With monkeypox, if … you sit in a room [and] you hang out with people, you might possibly spread it to one, and even that’s not very likely.”

Though there is some evidence the virus spreads in early stages through respiratory droplets, Pinto said, even those droplets don’t travel as far.

“We were hoping we could contain it,” she said, “but the problem is if you do get monkeypox, and you do get lesions, you are contagious for as long as you have those lesions — until they crust over, fall off and new skin forms underneath –– and if you get a new crop of lesions while your old ones are crusting over, [that] new crop of lesions are still contagious.”

She said while the average recovery period is between two to three weeks, she has seen some patients take up to six weeks to recover due to new lesions forming.

“The biggest thing is to look for rashes and lesions on yourself, and if you notice that you have one to quarantine and get tested,” she said. “Ask your partner for their exposures to help decrease your risk.”

Pinto also recommends social distancing, cleaning communal furniture, including gym equipment, not sharing towels or glasses, taking extra care in hand-washing, not bursting mucus membranes and to “do all the things your mom told you as a child.”

“One of the things we keep watching for is one of these big festivals where it’s really hot [and] where people get together really close,” she said. “There's a lot of skin-to-skin contact, and we’re waiting for outbreaks coming out of festivals like that.”

Pinto said that as cold weather sets in, the risk of infection is likely to go down as more people cover up.

As an infectious disease epidemiologist and an infectious disease nurse practitioner at a central Pennsylvania hospital system, she said health care providers are just as “burned out” as students are.

“The majority of us were hoping that this would just go away and wouldn't become a thing,” she said. “But, I don't think it's going to catastrophize your career.”

Pinto predicts contact sports may be most affected with extra precautions and quarantine periods before matches.

“This is not COVID, so I don’t think we will see the system-wide shutdowns that you have seen,” she said. “I think the worst case scenario –– there may be some social distancing implemented.”

The key takeaway, Pinto said, is this is not a “gay disease.”

“This can be spread to anyone. It just so happened that it started in that population,” she said. “That doesn’t mean, by any stretch of the imagination, that these people are more at risk. It’s just the social networks that they are hanging out with… especially in college towns, overlap with lots of other social networks.”

Pinto said people are making “bizarre” assertions about the disease on online spaces like Twitter.

“It’s not sexually transmitted in the way that we think of sexually transmitted infections,” she said. “[With] something like chlamydia and gonorrhea and syphilis, you would have to… have sex … [or] some sort of interchange that way that would transmit this. With monkeypox, it doesn't require that level of intimacy.”

The only “intimacy” required to spread monkeypox, Pinto said, is skin-to-skin contact.

“The stigma’s there,” she said, “and I’m trying really hard to push against that.”

MORE COVERAGE