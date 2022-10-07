Sports culture is not lost on many Penn State students, but some like Curtis Kroesen have taken it to the next level, and they’re putting money on it.

“The rush was awesome, you just get filled with dopamine… you just become instantly happy,” Kroesen (senior-finance) said.

Kroesen is not alone; sports betting has become a massive industry, bringing in a total revenue of $4.33 billion in 2021 alone.

Kroesen said he just started sports betting since he just turned 21 years old. But his earnings are overshadowed by the industry’s.

“I’ve broken even so far actually. So the most I have ever won was a $5 bet off a first touchdown score,” Kroesen said. “I won $55.”

Other students like Joey Imperial have seen a little more success with their bets.

“It was about $250 last weekend. It was a big parlay that took place over all three football days,” Imperial (senior-industrial engineering) said.

Imperial said he uses apps to make his bets.

“I use both FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook,” Imperial said. “I like how FanDuel is set up a little more, but it seems DraftKings set me up with better odds.”

Imperial said one thing that sports betting apps do is give people “free money” to start out when they first download the app.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated that the revenue of online gambling will reach $39 billion annually by the year 2033.

For Michael Grosman, it's the stakes of having his money on the line that excites him.

“Sometimes I'm not always invested in games. I always enjoy watching a game, but if I have no stake in the game, it's not as fun,” Grosman (senior-computer science) said.

Grosman has a little bit more experience than the rest.

“I did it a little bit before [21] — in New Hampshire, the age is 18,” Grosman said.

When it comes to Penn State sports, the game appears to be enough thrill for these betters.

“Sometimes I find college football is a little harder to bet on,” Imperial said. “I try to stay away from college football, specifically Penn State.”

But betting on one’s own team doesn’t make much financial sense either, according to Kroesen.

“I don’t like to bet on teams that I have bias toward. It's better to have an unbiased view,” Kroesen said.

But for students like Kroesen, it’s more than the money. He said it gives him and his roommate “something to talk about.”

“The main reason I do it is because of the culture around it,” Kroesen said.

For those interested in getting into sports gambling, Grosman said people should “take it slow” and not “rush into it.”

“If you get really impulsive and bet on what you don’t know, it's the No. 1 way to lose money,” Grosman said.

For Imperial, he recommends staying away from parlays, which are when bettors tie multiple bets together into one for a bigger payout.

“Parlays are one of the worst things you can do. Parlays are cool because they can really increase your odds,” Imperial said. “A lot of the time the straight-up bets or even the two-way parlays are easier.”

Kroesen also said he thinks knowing what he’s doing is important.

“Only bet on things that you know,” Kroesen said. “Personally, I only bet on football.”

For those experiencing gambling addiction, they can call 1-800-GAMBLER.

