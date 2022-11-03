Seven months ago, Jay Staley said he had never even heard of Centre Area Transportation Authority.

Now, being the youngest bus operator for CATA, who works five days a week plus overtime, Staley said it’s the best job he’s had so far.

Having grown up in southeastern North Carolina, Staley said moving to State College was his first time outside of the house, outside of the state and the first and most drastic move he’s ever made.

Staley said he was looking for a way to move out of North Carolina, so when one of his friends asked for help with rent, “it was the perfect place and perfect time” to leave home.

“It’s a very big change from living down in North Carolina,” Staley said. “You go from seeing almost nothing. You’re 10 miles from the nearest city, but now you live in the city. Everywhere you go is a city. It’s really different, but it’s interesting.”

Having been employed by CATA since moving to the area, Staley said a typical day for him consists of waking up around 10 a.m., running errands before his night shift, getting ready for work, showing up at least 30 minutes early for his shift, coming home after work and repeating the same thing the next day.

“If you’re not 30 minutes early, you’re late,” Staley said.

Compared to previous jobs he’s held, like census enumeration, school bus driving or medical courier work, Staley said being a CATABus operator has been the best one.

“None of it is as fun or as interesting as driving for CATA,” Staley said. “I’ve seen so much on other jobs, but nothing is as fun to deal with than CATA. It’s great.”

Staley said he enjoys the chaos that comes with his job.

RELATED

“I love my job,” Staley said. “It’s a fun job. It’s very rewarding, and it’s the best I’ve ever seen.”

Staley said his move to State College was a “good decision.” But to him, it’s still “very strange” seeing how seasonal the business is in the area.

When classes aren’t in session, Staley said the population cuts itself in half.

Staley said in terms of interaction with bus riders, it’s hit or miss depending on the days and routes he drives.

On rainy days, Staley said he notices people are less inclined to say anything because of the “mood of the day,” but late at night on campus routes, it’s a challenge keeping up with saying “hey” to everyone.

On some routes though, like the VE Line or the N Line, Staley said he’s lucky if riders even acknowledge him.

Despite some drivers saying they felt “invisible” before, Staley said he disagreed with that because he’s encountered a lot of kind people.

To Staley, the most rewarding part of his job is the grateful people.

“It's late at night, you're finished with your shift. You should, for all reasons, be on your way back to the base, and then there's somebody that asks for some kind of help, and then you call in dispatch and take them back,” Staley said. “The smile on their face, the relief they feel. It’s great.”

Rhane Blue said he met Staley through mutual friends two years ago when he moved to North Carolina, and they’ve been good friends ever since.

“For a man of few words, he knows very many,” Rhane said.

RELATED

Ezra Blue, Rhane’s mom, said Staley was “so friendly, outgoing and personal” when she first met him.

“I’m astounded at his kindness,” Ezra said. “He’s protective and kind and very conscientious with what he does with his job and reaching out to people just to make sure everything gets done right.”

Rhane said Staley is “obnoxiously helpful.” One memory that stuck out to him about Staley was when he offered to drive him eight hours to Ohio for a surgery.

Now with a little more than half a year of CATABus driving under his belt, Staley said he wants passengers to know that bus drivers are people, just like them.

“These are people working these routes, not exactly robots and not exactly perfect individuals, so treat them with some kind of courtesy,” Staley said. “Just remember that they are people.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE