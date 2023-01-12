After returning from winter break, many students at Penn State said they’re excited for what lies ahead in the upcoming spring semester. For most, the next semester will be a busy one with many exciting events to look forward to on campus.

Faith Ann Finch said she’s most looking forward to continuing her involvement with the many organizations on campus that she’s a member of.

As someone who’s very committed, Finch (sophomore-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said she’s involved in the Nittany Lion Consulting Group, the Sapphire Leadership Academic Program, Phi Sigma Sigma, Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity and Smeal Student Mentors.

As a member on the executive board for the Nittany Lion Consulting Group, one of the things Finch said she’s most looking forward to is the opportunity to lead sessions.

“I’ll get to run all of the Tuesday sessions, which I’m really excited about because I get to meet over 160 people,” Finch said.

As a member of the Phi Sigma Sigma sorority, Finch said she’s “excited for rush.”

“I think it will be fun to be on the opposite side of it — not being someone that is trying to rush, but someone that’s recruiting,” she said.

But for Finch, it’s not just being involved that she’s excited about, it’s the people.

“I love connecting with others,” Finch said. “I love the people in all of my organizations, seeing all of my friends and enjoying my time.”

Like many other Penn State students, Finch is most excited for Penn State THON.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

During last year’s THON, Finch said she was so moved by her experience that it brought her to tears.

“I stood for 40 hours last year, so I’m trying to break that this year,” Finch said. “I cried so much in the last four hours.”

Another student, Marlee Loose, said she’s also looking forward to THON.

Loose (sophomore-secondary education) is an active member of her sorority’s THON committee and THON chair for her business fraternity’s pledge class.

After working on raising money all year, Loose said she’s “very excited to see what each group manages to fundraise” for THON 2023.

“I’ve never been on a Dancer Relations committee before, so I’m excited to be on the floor and work with the dancers,” Loose said.

Lilia Burns, who’s also in a sorority on campus, agreed with Loose.

For Burns (junior-elementary and early childhood education), sorority recruitment and THON are anticipated to be the most “exciting” parts of her spring semester.

“It’s going to be really fun getting to meet a bunch of new girls and making a lot of new friends,” Burns said.

Burns said she notices a strong connection between greek life and THON.

“THON is a big part of the sorority culture,” Burns said. “It’s very fun.”

In the midst of a cold State College winter, other Penn State students said they’re excited for changes in the weather.

Leoni Cooper said she’s anticipating the rising temperatures as the semester progresses.

“I’m excited for warmer weather,” Cooper (freshman-aerospace engineering) said.

However, Maddy Reina said one of the things she’s most excited about is “snow.”

Reina (sophomore-business) said along with the cold weather, she’s planning to get more involved in Women In Business and learning more about marketing.

“I’m looking forward to all the events we have planned in the spring,” Reina said, noting that she was especially excited for “big littles, formals and THON events.”

Molly Lang said she’s excited for THON, rush and meeting “new people this year.”

In terms of her academics, Lang (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she’s intrigued by the courses she’s taking.

“I’m in social psychology, and it’s really interesting so far,” Lang said.

Lang said she’s eager to take her management class in the spring semester because it’s her first time taking a business class.

She anticipates the class will be “interesting and fun.”

After adjusting to Penn State during her fall semester, Lang said she has some academic goals in mind for the spring.

“I’m hoping to work a lot harder,” Lang said. “I feel like I'm more adjusted now, so hopefully I’ll be able to focus more on school and do better this semester.”

