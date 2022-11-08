On Election Day, Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center transformed into a polling place for Penn State students. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and will close at 8 p.m.

Different political candidates set up tables outside of the hall, where students were able to ask questions and learn more about the candidates.

Sergio Velecico said he was motivated to go vote in-person because of the Pennsylvania governor candidates’ extreme views on certain issues.

While the Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro plans to focus on abortion rights, Black economic equity, healthcare and criminal justice and safety, Republican candidate Doug Mastriano intends to end coronavirus restrictions and focus on election integrity and gun rights.

For some students, they were motivated to vote because Pennsylvania is a swing state.

Anastasia Zola, an out-of-state student from Virginia, forgot to submit her mail-in ballot and found herself voting in person at the HUB.

“It's more important to submit ballots in Pennsylvania, where it’s more divided,” Zola (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

Zola, as well as Velecico, said they felt no worries about the security of her ballot while voting today.

“It makes me feel more secure voting in person because I know where it’s going. I also know I did it, and I don’t have to worry about it,” Zola said.

Velecico (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said his experience voting was “really simple and easy,” and he doesn’t think other students should be nervous to vote.

Tim Balliett, director of the Penn State Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose, was present at the PSU Votes stand outside of the voting center, guiding students who needed assistance with the voting process.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about verification of mail-in ballots or if people are stuffing the ballots or if people are voting twice — which they can’t,” Balliett said.

Balliett said the process of mail-in ballots is “very secure.” There are many ways the county verifies a person’s identification to vote, Balliet said.

Balliet said he recommends mail-in ballots for those out-of-state students that want to remain registered back home without the hassle of actually going back home.

“There isn't one way of voting that's more secure than the other,” Balliett said.

Lina Antunes, an out-of-state student from Texas, said she registered in Pennsylvania to do her “civic duty” and wasn’t concerned about the security of her ballot.

“It was very fast, very easy and I felt completely confident about it,” Antunes (freshman-biobehavioral health) said.

Gabe Eaves-Voyles said he believes it’s important as an American to exercise their right to vote as it decides the future of the country. When it comes to the security of voting, he said everyone should go vote.

“Aside from potential security issues,” Eaves-Voyles (freshman-political science) said, “it’s nice to go vote in person.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE