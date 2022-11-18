Recent Penn State graduate Abby Johnson can be described as “focused.” In fact, two of her mentors during her college career said so.

“Abby was always focused,” Gary Abdullah, assistant dean for diversity and inclusion within the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said. “She has a level of focus that most people her age don’t have.”

Another one of her mentors, Steve Sampsell, director of strategic communications in the College of Communications, echoed Abdullah’s sentiments.

“She was motivated — she had a plan,” Sampsell said. “Our best students are like that.”

Johnson was recently awarded the National President’s Citation for her work and contribution to Penn State’s Public Relations Student Society of America during the year she served as its president.

During Johnson’s term, she worked to increase membership by 78%, and an additional 127 undergraduates joined the club during that year. She also created two new board member positions in Penn State’s PRSSA chapter, including a diversity, equity and inclusion director and a director of programming position.

Johnson said she found her way to Penn State because she was specifically looking for an accredited school for communications.

While attending Accepted Students Day, she said she was “blown away by the opportunities” that were available to people in the College of Communications.

“I just had that gut feeling,” Johnson said. “It meshed with what I wanted for myself career-wise and also personally.”

Johnson said “Penn State was a good mix” for her, listing all of the things she was able to get involved with, like purchasing season tickets to football games, College GameDay and surrounding herself in a diverse group of people.

She met Abdullah while taking his first-year seminar class freshman year.

During her sophomore year, Johnson said she joined PRSSA’s leadership board as director of membership to chapter development — the position that “inspired [her] to redo the programming when [she] became president.”

Some of the things she said she implemented were “interactive meetings” to build hard skills to leave the meeting with, two new leadership positions on Penn State PRSSA’s leadership board, including a DEI and a programming position, and building a personal media kit.

Abdullah said Johnson’s priority was to make PRSSA a “more diverse and equitable space on the leadership level.”

“She decided we’re not just going to talk about it, we're going to be about it,” Abdullah said.

Redoing the program is what Johnson said earned her national recognition.

“I’m extremely honored and appreciative to see all of my hard work pay off,” Johnson said.

She said being nominated by both College of Communications Dean Marie Hardin and Tara Wycoff, Penn State’s PRSSA faculty adviser, was “such an honor.”

Johnson said this award shows to her the “compilation” of all that she has done during her career at Penn State. A few of Johnson’s involvements include receiving the Public Relations Society of America’s Robin M. Urbanski Memorial Scholarship, the PRSSA Star Chapter Award and second place in the Pacesetter Award, an award she said was Penn State’s PRSSA’s highest achievement in that category.

Johnson now works for consulting at Accenture.

“Consulting is how we can transform something,” Johnson said, “which I have loved because my favorite thing that I’ve done is transform PRSSA, so I think it's really applicable to what I’m doing today — that constant thought of how I can leave something better.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE