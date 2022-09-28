Penn State students faced with student loan debt during the pandemic received news on Aug. 24 that they may be eligible for federal loan forgiveness.

“Students who have had federal loans disbursed prior to June 30, 2022, may qualify,” Melissa Kunes, assistant vice president of enrollment management and executive director of student aid, said.

The plan announced by the Biden administration aims to help with the $1.6 trillion of federal student loan debt owed across the country.

“The U.S. Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt relief to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 in debt relief to non-Pell Grant recipients,” Kunes said.

Although, there will be a threshold for who is eligible for federal debt relief.

“Borrowers with loans held by [the Department of Education] are eligible for this relief if their individual income is less than $125,000 or $250,000 for households,” Kunes added.

Sydney Gibbard, president of the University Park Undergraduate Association, said “many people are very grateful for the $10,000 cancellation in federal student loans.”

Gibbard (senior-biomedical engineering) said UPUA has focused on student loan forgiveness as a part of its agenda for a long time.

“A lot of the conversation that we have always had at UPUA is centered around affordability and how we can make Penn State education as accessible to students and families,” Gibbard said.

Gibbard added that lowering tuition costs is a top priority for her.

“Our goal is to take an even larger role in advocating [for Penn State] for more appropriations to lower in-state tuition,” Gibbard said.

Students like Callie Pruitt hope they will benefit from the federal plan.

“I hope it affects me. I hope [Joe Biden] forgives my loan debt because I’ve taken out quite a bit,” Pruitt (senior-kinesiology) said.

But this plan won’t solve the whole problem for everyone, Pruitt said.

“As much as I would like to say it would mean a lot, I have more non-federal loans, so [the plan] doesn’t affect me all too much,” Pruitt said. “It wouldn’t be anything substantial to what I have taken out beyond student loans.”

Pruitt is not alone. Student Zoe Farrar says she has the same issue.

“I don’t think the federal student loan forgiveness will affect me because of the fact that the majority of the student loans I have taken out are private,” Farrar (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

Gibbard and UPUA also recognize that for many students this is just the beginning.

“I think a lot of people believe more cancellation can be done for people in a lower income bracket, so there are stages to it,” Gibbard said.

UPUA hopes to combat student loan debt by lowering tuition costs.

“Go and advocate for higher Penn State appropriations from the Pennsylvania Senate and Congress,” Gibbard said. “UPUA does go to Capitol Hill every April, and that's always a topic we bring up.”

For Farrar and other students with private student loans, lower tuition could be a game changer.

“The reason I have taken out so many private loans is because, due to my family's income, I don't qualify for federal loans,” Farrar said. “Even though the government asks you, ‘Oh is your family helping you pay for school?’ [and] even though I answered ‘no,’ it still takes their income into account, which means I am still having to take out all of my tuition in loans.”

To check for an individual’s eligibility for federal student loan forgiveness, Kunes said students should visit the Department of Education’s website. Students can also sign up for email updates on the department’s subscription page.

