The Community Oversight Board of the State College Police Department hosted a public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the State College Municipal Building to open the floor for public comment on police response to the Uncensored America event protests.

The board, SCPD, University Police and Public Safety and the community were in attendance.

During the meeting, several people spoke up about their experiences at the protests and questioned the police's response.

Bailey Campbell stood in front of the audience and said she was “deeply frustrated” with Penn State allowing the scheduling of the Uncensored America event, which would have hosted Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

“The Proud Boys are a violent White supremacist group. Gavin Mclnnes has a documented history of encouraging supporters to be violent at his events and target counter protestors, Mclnnes has bragged about assaulting protestors,” Campbell (graduate-electrical engineering) said. “Administration knew this, the police knew this.”

Campbell said the police on horseback “lunged” toward protestors without warning, and later on in the night, a “Proud Boy” deployed pepper spray on protestors and journalists.

“I sat there for 10 minutes holding this young Black man’s head in my hands pouring bottle after bottle of water to try to flush this chemical weapon out of his eyes,” Campbell said. “I became enraged.”

Campbell said the police stood by and watched as the events were unfolding, and she saw videos on social media of police witnessing people “brandishing” pepper spray and “doing nothing.”

Campbell then questioned the audience.

“What the f--- is the point of this police force? Of UPD? of the State Troopers?” Campbell said.

She said she believes police stood by and allowed events to escalate, so the university could call off the event without repercussions.

“Clearly, they were there to protect White supremacists and give the administration a smoke screen to cancel the event without blame,” Campbell said.

Ending her statement, Campbell said there’s “no way” to hold police “accountable,” and the only thing to do is to “defund them.”

“Get cops off campus and slash the budget of this police force immediately,” Campbell said. “Until then, we are not and will never be safe.”

Another student who attended the protest, Abbie Loviscky, recounted her experience with the police presence.

Loviscky (senior-psychology and women's studies) said she’s lived in State College her whole life and attended “dozens” of protests over the years, although none of them have turned violent except the one outside of the Uncensored America event.

“I truly believe it was because Proud Boys showed up in full riot gear. I was assaulted by a Proud Boy and elbowed in the head numerous times,” Loviscky said. “My boyfriend immediately ran over to a State College police officer and asked for his assistance.”

Loviscky said the police officer told her boyfriend that he could not do anything because it was not his jurisdiction.

During the protest, Loviscky said she witnessed protesters maced “unprovoked” by some who identified themselves as Proud Boys.

“Probably about five feet away were a group of State College police officers who did nothing even when reporting to them that the Proud Boys were brandishing a weapon,” Loviscky said. “They eventually sprayed the protestors, and when I ran over and asked for medical attention from one of the police officers, he ignored me.”

Loviscky said she saw no emergency medical service personnel, saying there was “not a single” ambulance, but there were “hundreds of cops in riot gear on horses.”

One change Loviscky said she hopes to see with police forces is improved communication.

“They did not communicate with protestors in any way, shape or form — I feel like we had very dehumanized perspectives of each other, there was no effort at de-escalation,” Loviscky said.

Moving forward, Loviscky said she hopes Penn State policy holds accountable the officers who “didn’t act,” identifies the “violent perpetrators” and focuses on “de-escalation tactics” in the future.

Following the open floor for public comment, the COB answered questions that had been addressed in attendant’s statements.

Barrett Marshall, the vice chair of the COB, said to the audience “the police are present at protests to control the crowd, not to protect them.”

“I hear you— that this policy is important to this community, that we clearly need to be having discussions about how it is not working,” Marshall said. “But I want to be honest with you when I say the lack of intervention does not come as a surprise to anyone who knows what police protocols are in the case of a protest.”

Capt. Gregory Brauser of the SCPD commented on the tactics used at the protest, such as the horses.

“[Horses] have been used countless times in our area with positive results on crowd control,” Brauser said.

Brauser said he called in the horses to move the crowd back because there was a “line of officers” between people trying to get into the event and protestors trying to “speak out against the event,” within “10 feet” of the door, which was “not a safe situation for anybody involved.”

Following the public forum, member of the COB, Vilmos Misangyi said he’s “glad” that the public came to the forum, “spoke up and raised their voice.”

The next step for the COB after hearing the public's concerns is to “process” everything they heard.

One main takeaway is that “there is a lot of distress with the SCPD,” and now the COB has to process the information and feedback to continue its next steps.

“The COB is actually tasked with helping with community relations between the SCPD and holding them accountable and work with the community,” Misangyi said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College police report vehicle crash on North Atherton Street A State College female crossed into an opposing travel lane and collided head-on with a trac…