Elizabeth Nyamayaro, an award-winning humanitarian, author and U.N. special adviser, danced onto the stage of The State Theatre to the sound of “Girl on Fire” Monday night to deliver a talk on community, service and staying true to oneself as part of the 28th annual Mark Luchinsky Lecture Series.

The annual lecture series is endowed by Schreyer Scholar alumni who keep the legacy of Luchinsky, a former Schreyer Honors scholar, alive by honoring his memory and life by hosting speakers with "intellectual honesty, personal integrity and joy in learning."

Patrick Mather, dean of the Penn State Schreyer Honors College, said the “common thread” among all the speakers of the Mark Luchinsky Memorial Lecture Series is “a sense of inspiration.”

“We always look for a speaker that has that lived experience and some contribution to society that is intrinsically inspirational,” Mather said. “In the case of this year’s speaker, I think we hit it out of the park.”

Originally from Zimbabwe, Nyamayaro took the event attendees on a journey. Starting in her village, in her hut with her grandmother, Nyamayaro spoke of “ubuntu,” an African sentiment that means “I am because we are.”

Ubuntu is the foundation behind a promise made by Nyamayaro to her grandmother: to dare to dream a bigger dream for others, which is to dream a bigger dream for oneself because “I am because we are, and we are because I am.”

After reading an excerpt from her book, “I Am a Girl from Africa,” Nyamayaro engaged the audience with a personal story about a drought that starved her village.

“In my young mind, I thought I was going to die,” Nyamayaro said. “But then, the girl in the blue uniform found me. She gave me a bottle of porridge and saved my life.

She later learned the girl in the blue dress had worked for the U.N., which inspired Nyamayaro to do the same.

“Now having worked as a humanitarian for more than two decades, I’m humbled to know that I have been able to deliver on the promise that gogo (grandmother) made me promise,” Nyamayaro said. “To dare to dream a dream for others.”

Janae Sayler said she was inspired by Nyamayaro’s message to live life with purpose.

“I’ve always been someone that likes volunteering and being of service,” Sayler (senior-psychology and advertising and public relations) said. “But this was a reminder to always do that, not just while you’re in college and it’s part of a resume or whatever.”

Sayler said she plans to attend graduate school, and her current research is a way she sees herself dreaming a dream for others.

For Luisina Kemanian-Leites, dreaming a dream for others looks like entering a “similar field” as Nyamayaro, specifically by working in immigration law to “help protect the lives of immigrants.”

“You are defined by your community, so lifting up others is really important for your own personal growth but also the growth of your community,” Kemanian-Leites (senior-international politics and Latin american studies) said. “You’re not on this earth alone, you’re here with others.”

The lecture was followed by a Q&A session conducted by Carolyn Donaldson, a teacher at Penn State Altoona and community engagement manager for WPSU, and a book signing by Nyamayaro.

“If you take one thing from today’s lecture, it is this: you being your true self is enough,” Nyamayaro said. “You are enough.”

