How the rise in high-density student housing has transformed downtown State College into a ‘different world’

When State College was incorporated as a borough in 1896, downtown as it’s known today was a century away. Instead, it wasn’t more than a handful of houses and dirt roads, with a close proximity to what was then The Farmers’ High School and what is now Penn State University.

Today, State College has grown to include 39,525 residents as of 2021 and over 300 businesses with a bustling downtown at the center of it.

But in the past decade, an increase in high-rise student housing buildings has landed in the downtown area among other developments across the State College borough. This push has split a town stuck between the past and the present.

And yet the recent growth dates back to the early 2000s.

According to State College Borough Planning Director Ed LeClear, the changes to the zoning ordinance that approved taller buildings to begin with, was originally done in 2005 in hopes that a project like the Fraser Centre located on West Beaver Avenue would come to fruition.

But unforeseen circumstances like the 2008 Great Recession and former Penn State defensive coach Jerry Sandusky’s trial delayed the project, which finally opened in 2016, according to LeClear.

However, LeClear said amendments in 2006 and 2007 were important pieces in the puzzle that was ushering in large, high-density projects. The only tradeoff — in order for developers to build higher, plans had to include at least two floors of commercial space.

In 2013, there was another change to the zoning.

“That [change] was a request by the original owners of The Metropolitan, local developers who made a request to council to change the zoning,” LeClear said. “Essentially what it did was increase the residential density, the number of residential units that could go in the building and reduced the requirement for the amount of commercial space. So it reduced how much commercial space and increased how many apartments could be built in the building.”

LeClear said this change is what “opened the regulatory framework” for larger purpose builds in the downtown State College housing market.

“The other thing that happened [at] just about the same time was [that] there was a national movement where a lot of equity and national companies were looking to build student housing in college towns all over the country,” LeClear said. “These two factors in 2013 impacted everything.”

That impact can be shown in the first 12-story building, The Metropolitan, which was built in 2017. After The Met came the RISE at State College, another 12-story building, in 2018. During the construction of the RISE was the construction of The EDGE as well.

Additionally, The Maxxen opened in 2020 at the site of the former Garner Street parking lot, while the HERE concluded construction in fall 2020, and another 12-story building, The Standard, built directly across from The Met, was completed in 2021.

Currently, construction is underway for another 12-story mixed-use building on the corner of Hetzel and East College Avenue, called ōLiv State College from developer Core Spaces.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2023.

In a span of just a few years, the State College skyline has changed drastically, with more change potentially on the horizon.

Plans for another 12-story high-rise were submitted to the borough on Aug. 11 by Landmark Properties — the same developer that owns five other student apartment complexes in the State College area: The Station, The Retreat, The Legacy, The Standard and The Met. On brand, the submitted high-rise building would be called The Mark.

Just a block away from ōLiv, The Mark would be the seventh, and possibly final 12-story building to be constructed downtown. It would also mean the demolition of at least two more long-standing buildings on College Avenue.

A recent zoning change enacted in September by the borough could have repealed the 2013 zoning amendment and would have discouraged more student housing high-rises at its core, essentially taking away any incentive that opened the door for so many student high-rise housing developments over the last five years.

However, the council voted 6-1 to postpone any action for additional conversation.

Gopal Balachandran, State College Borough Council member and assistant professor of clinical law, said he’s “not opposed” to high-rises as they provide high-density housing.

“Students who live [at high-rises] don't need cars to get to and from campus. Being able to take cars off the roads in State College and reduce those emissions should be acknowledged,” Balachandran said. “Just as it should be known that one of the biggest greenhouse gas emitters in the central region is housing.”

Balachandran said at many of the older apartments downtown, the borough has no ability to make them energy efficient. But with the newly developed student housing complexes, “it’s an entirely different story.”

According to LeClear, the high-density buildings must meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design requirements; however, it is up to the private developers themselves to actually go through the certification process.

“For those reasons — getting cars off the road and the fact that it's a higher efficiency type building project — I'm supportive of the high-rises,” Balachandan said. “I'm also supportive of the goals of making sure downtown isn't monocultural and that we have, you know, a kind of diverse housing stock.”

For longtime State College residents like Stan Smith though, downtown State College has become unrecognizable.

Born in State College, Smith has been a resident since 1939. He remembers College Avenue as a two-way street, walked the streets back when downtown was only six to seven blocks from College Avenue going south, and can picture what the homes along College Avenue looked like before local businesses and apartment complexes began to take over.

“I first started to see how the town was changing in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Smith, who served on the College Township Planning Commission for eight years, said. “We started to see the town spreading out, and by 2000, the number of students started to double, and we knew housing would be next.”

Smith said like many lifelong State College residents, he didn’t expect to see the rush to develop high-rises come so quickly.

“The town used to be a quaint place to go into,” Smith said. “We had local stores, things for everybody, students and community alike. Nowadays, it’s primarily for students. I can’t even get my wife to go into town anymore.”

Likewise, Gretchen Heim, who grew up in Toftrees, Pennsylvania, and moved back to State College after retiring, reflected on similar experiences growing up in town.

“Local businesses were thriving, you could leave your keys in your car with the door open, and the feel of the college town was so special because those gates across the way symbolized the cohesiveness that the town and gown relationship was,” Heim said.

But once Heim saw the high-rises, she knew the damage had already been done.

“The town is gone,” Heim said. “I can't believe what it looks like. The charm and the thing that I thought made the university so special has disappeared. I have been back here now for 18 years, and everything I thought I knew about the town is lost.”

Heim claims developers continue seeking out State College due to profit and the incentives to make more money.

“They built their high-rises. What’s going to make them stop?” Heim said. “It looks awful. It’s so disappointing, but what else can you do?”

After living on campus for the first three years of her college years, Taylor Bracone was looking to finally make the jump off campus for her senior year. Realizing it would be a lot easier, not to mention potentially cheaper, to get a studio apartment of her own downtown, Bracone (senior-human-centered design and development) began searching.

In a local student housing market where most leases ask for students to sign on in the fall, Bracone signed a lease at The Standard late.

She said she is paying “a lot more” than what she would have wanted to, more than she would be comfortable sharing, but that “that’s just the way it is [downtown nowadays].”

Though many students want to live close to campus, proximity costs money.

“Even though financially, the cost was on my mind, for me it was also all about the location,” Bracone said. “I wanted to be as close to campus as possible to experience all downtown has to offer without having a car.”

Bracone said the amenities offered at The Standard — including a gym, golf simulator, a pool/hot tub, lounge area and an iced coffee machine — were all attractive benefits, too.

Like Bracone, Caelan McMenemy can access amenities as part of his lease at the Meridian on College Avenue but said there is a big difference that is well-understood between those who live at a newer high-rise and those who don’t.

“I chose the Meridian for location and affordability. It was a perfect combination of both,” McMenemy said. “But I know people that are at some of the newer high-rises and are paying even double what I am per month, and for what?”

It’s not abnormal to see the price range of a high-density housing complex downtown cost well over $1,000 in rent per person, per month, and in some cases around $2,000.

“I’ve been saying to my friends that I think within 20 years, all the apartments right now that aren’t higher in size are going to be, and they will be more expensive,” McMenemy said. “Downtown is becoming more and more directed toward us, the student population, so I truly see [high-rises] taking over in the future. At what cost though?”

When it comes to affordability, Balachandran takes a step back.

“[Affordability] is a big concern of mine because we are having to address an almost two-tiered system of housing where wealthier students are able to afford this kind of housing and poorer students are pushed to look elsewhere,” Balachandran said. “We create economic segregation this way, which defeats the purpose of what college is all about.”

For now, the “core” of downtown is safe due to restrictions on where high-density complexes can be built, LeClear said. Instead of taking over many of the more well-known areas on College Avenue, the high-rises are organized in a sort of U-shape, keeping developers from taking up all of the space.

But to still gain tax revenue, the requirement for high-density buildings to provide businesses on the bottom floor(s) and housing on the top have shaped many of the high-rises downtown, according to LeClear.

Though there have been a handful of businesses that have moved in, like KCF Technologies that opened its main office on the second floor of The Met alongside Tadashi Japanese Restaurant’s second location and OrangeTheory Fitness on the bottom floor, many other floors in other high-density buildings remain vacant.

Residents like Sally Thiel question what will be done about the “very prevalent” vacant spaces many of the first floors boast.

“I always felt our community center was a good balance between things that were there for university people and things that were there for townspeople,” Thiel said. “But, you know, in recent years, it seems like there's less and less down there to draw people from a retail standpoint that live here permanently. That’s the saddest part for me.”

Thiel said she used to love going downtown to shop, walk around and have a “wide variety”of places to go to.

“Now, there’s this pattern, high-rises go up, they take the place of old retail, and they say they'll have retail on the first floor that can be catered to everyone, when it instead, is not really happening,” Thiel said.

Although to counter herself, Thiel said she’s not totally opposed to the high-rises, saying she thinks evolution can be a “good thing.”

“My husband and I took a trip several years ago through the upper Midwest. And one of the saddest things I came away with was these towns that just appeared to have died,” Thiel said. “It was not a vibrant town center. Many of the towns were trying, but it's really hard to get it back. If you lose it, I just wouldn't want that to happen to our town because I think it is a real asset of the area, it’s special.”

Thiel also points to concerns related to the number of services now needed downtown for the high-rises in particular such as fire, police and health care.

“It's just a different world from the housing that was down there before and presents some interesting challenges,” Thiel said. “I just hope we can rise to those challenges when they do eventually arise.”

According to LeClear, one of the biggest challenges to finding a balance with retail is the proximity to campus.

“I think the market that's in place immediately adjacent to campus downtown, that's where the highest value is. That's where the market is to build student housing,” LeClear said. “What we are also seeing is a significant increase in the number of housing that is very close to campus but on the outskirts in town home development.”

LeClear points to complexes like The Station, The Yards at Old State and The Retreat, within driving distance of campus, as prime examples of this.

“There are two models to student housing, the two-to-three story cottage style or the high-density buildings like you see in downtown,” LeClear said. “It’s a balancing act because either way you will have people against it.”

As to Thiel’s remarks about commercial spaces, LeClear said patience is key.

“We're still kind of coming out of [the effects left by the pandemic], so give us some more time. But yeah, that is a challenge. It's a large challenge. It's a lot of square footage. It's actually over one and a half Walmarts if you look at a Walmart Supercenter,” LeClear said. “So we're looking at you know, over one and a half new Walmarts square footage being added to downtown in the last five years. That's a lot of square footage.”

Balachandran said he believes the high-rise boom is slowing down.

“As far as the high-rises go, that ship has sailed. But I don’t see high-rises taking over all of State College, no, they have been strategically placed,” Balachandran said. “I mean, you can't tear them down. I think there was a feeling in earlier councils that we may have not completely grasped or dealt with the fact that the high-rises were going to change the town, but I don't think you can ever fully envision how big of a change this thing will have. It just happened.”

LeClear said preserving the character of the mainstream downtown has always been a priority, but there had to be choices made when expanding.

“I certainly understand the comments of desiring no change to occur,” LeClear said. “I think the trade off for that is reduction or not keeping pace with you know, tax revenue, but also what happens is you see more development in the townships, which leads to more controversy constructing on non-built-up lands.”

As an upperclassman, Bracone said she has seen much of the development occur over the last three years.

“The high-rises are a bit of an eyesore; sometimes I look up and think they don’t match the look of the downtown area, but I do feel that it was bound to happen eventually,” Bracone said. “It has a nice town-city mix of a feeling at the same time. As a New Yorker, I’m used to it. I know it’s a lot different, but it’s nice to have a little more hustle and bustle.”

For many, the high-rises represent unwanted change — an insult even to the downtown that used to weigh right in the middle between town and gown, but others embrace the change, appreciating the energy and city-feel that State College now offers.

Either way, the downtown State College has changed. For better or for worse, only time will tell.