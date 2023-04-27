When Penn State alumna Katelyn Hottle registered as an organ donor and swabbed some of her DNA to be databased with the Gift of Life, there was no guarantee she’d actually need to donate her stem cells.

But when she received a call a year after her Penn State graduation from a phone number in Florida, she rejected it because she thought it was a spam call.

After the initial call, Hottle, ​​who is now a registered nurse at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, was “very nervous and anxious,” she said, but she “knew in [her] heart that [she] had to do this.”

The Gift of Life aims to cure blood cancer through cellular therapy. The organization believes “every person battling blood cancer deserves a second chance at life,” according to its mission statement.

To achieve this goal, the Gift of Life partners with college campuses across the U.S. to encourage students to register as organ donors and get swabbed to be a potential match for patients with blood diseases.

When swabbing or joining the organ donation list, “there is no guarantee that you will have to donate,” Maryrose Finn, director of campaign relations for the 2023 Gift of Life campaign, said.

In an attempt to combat medical mistrust, Gift of Life promotes education on the donation process through its Campus Ambassador Program.

The target age range for donation is 18-35 years old, and for this reason, “colleges are an ideal location to have a mass amount of people within that age range,” Chris Camacho, the donor recruitment director for Gift of Life, said.

According to Camacho, there’s a “heavy dependency” on the registry for blood disease patients from students.

With donors like Hottle, Gift of Life hopes to “get to a place where no one has to find a match, but everyone out there has a match in the registry,” Camacho said.

“[There are] over 100,000 people on the waiting list [for a match], compare that to the number of people who fit in Beaver Stadium,” Finn (senior-advertising and public relations) said.

Camacho said Gift of Life has struggled to attract cell donors due to “a lot of misinformation and medical mistrust” and the “underrepresentation of certain ethnicities in the registry.”

The College Ambassador Program integrates college students and their connections with young people to help educate them on the donation process and convince people to join the registry.

“This work is really being done by volunteers and donors,” Camacho said. “All of us here at the Gift of Life are so appreciative.”

For Hottle, the situation was no different. She chose to get swabbed at her sorority’s “Be The Match” event during her freshman year.

“Everyone was doing it, so I signed up,” Hottle said.

To make a stem cell donation, donors take part in a five-step process to ensure the donor is an actual match and in good health to donate, Camacho said.

Once donors are approved as an appropriate match, donors partake in their “donation vacation,” Camacho said.

Prior to the donation, donors are required to do injections to stimulate more white blood cells for the actual donation.

Donation collections can take place at any collection center that does peripheral blood donation, Camacho said.

However, it’s ideal for donors to make the trip to the Gift of Life’s headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida. Travel costs for donors are covered by Gift of Life, and donors have access to amenities and a personal concierge during their donation process, Camacho said.

“I was surprised with how easy and simple the process was,” Hottle said.

After the initial donation, donors are able to have anonymous contact with the patient they made a donation for. Once a year has passed, patients are able to have personal contact with their donors.

Throughout the past year, Hottle “has tried” to reach out to the patient she helped but hasn’t received a response, but she’s “hopeful that he will reach out.”

“At the end of the day, I would [donate] over and over again if I could — it was the most rewarding process.”

