Hello Bistro in downtown State College is set to permanently close

hello bistro
Lauren Fox | The Daily Collegian

Hello Bistro in downtown State College will permanently close at 4 p.m. on May 14, according to Hello Bistro spokesperson Courtney Caprara.

“We are grateful to our team members, who have gone above and beyond to share salads, burgers, and good vibes with Penn Staters and the State College community over the last several years,” Caprara said.

The State College restaurant will continue service every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until its closure.

All Pittsburgh-area Hello Bistros and the Beachwood, OH location will remain open, according to Caprara.

