After injuring his knee while skiing the week before THON, Eli Lieberman said he didn't want the incident to prevent him from dancing with his fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi, and for his THON family.

So instead, he's been dancing the 46-hour marathon in a wheelchair and crutches.

“I’ve been involved with THON since my freshman year,” Lieberman (senior-finance) said. “I fell in love with the families and the mission of finding a cure for cancer. It has brought me so much in my college experience.”

Through his sparkly mask, Lieberman said he's been involved with THON through his fraternity for a long time, and he's been looking forward to dancing for four years now.

In his fraternity, he was the family relations chair his sophomore year and the THON chair his junior year, so dancing was something he said he “didn’t want to miss.”

Alpha Epsilon Pi was paired with two THON families this year, as well as the sorority Alpha Phi. Sorority dancer Emily Falkowski said “support is everything."

“I feel bad for him,” Falkowski (senior- biology) said. “I know how badly he wanted to come, and he still came even in a wheelchair. That says a lot about him. Rather than give up and have someone else do it — he still came.”

Wearing a crown for the group’s fairytale theme, Falkowski said it was “different” that there was a fellow dancer in a wheelchair, but it didn't stop the group from supporting its THON families.

One of the families will be honored in the final four, and that was an “important” thing to be there for, according to Falkowski.

One of Lieberman’s dancer relations committee members, Emily Woomer, said the experience at THON has been “nothing like I’ve experienced before,” and doing her job is just a part of the Penn State experience.

“It’s been good, but it has been different for sure,” Woomer (sophomore- kinesiology) said. “You do the best you can in supporting him. It’s hard to go get things like water and food, but if I can do that work for him and keep hope up and inspiration, then I’ve done my job right. I’m so lucky.”

Even though dancing in a wheelchair is “challenging," Lieberman said this experience was something he didn't want to miss because he's at THON for the kids.

“They told me the only way I could do it was in a wheelchair, and I was gonna do it,” Lieberman said. “Dancing has been good. Obviously I would love to be standing, but I am just happy to be here.”

