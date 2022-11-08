Christina DiGiulio is running for Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 General Primary Election today.

She is representing the Green Party, a third party option DiGiulio said fights for the just and equitable transfer from fossil fuels to clean energy and holds people as their first priority.

“We address things that mostly the other two parties aren’t saying,” DiGuilio said. “We stand as a party that is pushing the bar of the political spectrum more left.”

In the United States, she said the Green Party is considered left-leaning, although globally, she said, they are more centrist.

As a leader in the Green Party, DiGiulio said she’s a proponent for the Green New Deal, which details a transition to 100% clean energy –– including a ban on fracking and a Bill of Economic Rights.

Beyond environmental reform, DiGiulio said the proposal would channel taxpayer dollars into local communities, provide equitable funding in school systems, job training and reparations.

“The Green New Deal focuses our energies and subsidies into creating strong foundations for the local communities instead of handing it over to corporate masters who are keeping us perpetually unstable,” DiGiulio said.

Pennsylvania has a “huge” corruption issue in the “corporate lobbying world,” DiGiulio said, and advocates for gift bans, campaign finance reform and term limits.

“We do not take corporate donations –– we are representatives of the public as a public servant,” she said. “When people pay somebody, they expect something back, and what we’re witnessing is that they're compromising our health and safety and the future.”

Before joining the Green Party, DiGiulio worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and was an analytical chemist, where she said she utilized her scientific background to create the “Watchdogs of South-Eastern Pennsylvania.” She is currently an athlete and "water protector."

She said she remembers taking an oath to the people during her time as a federal employee.

“I’m not sure if people remember what it means to be a public servant, but you are to represent the health and safety of the people, it must be a priority,” she said. “I am bound to all people. I don’t care what party you are, after you take that oath, you are representing all of the people of Pennsylvania no matter what.”

She said the people must “re-create” the norm of elected officials making decisions based on their own political future rather than “standing up for the people.”

Michael Bagdes-Canning, who is running for lieutenant governor with the Green Party, said he met DiGiulio while fighting on the “frontlines” against the Mariner East pipeline system, and said she brings a “scientist’s eye” to the fight for environmental protection.

“[DiGiulio] is a fierce fighter for justice, willing to sacrifice her freedom to protect people and the planet,” he said, via email. “She is not in this fight for personal gain –– unless you think being able to drink pure water, breathe clean air and leaving a livable planet for future generations is a profit.”

DiGiulio has called for stricter gun regulations, including psychological evaluations for those who purchase guns.

“We shouldn’t have military weapons in people’s hands when the military doesn’t train them,” she said. “We see children who are afraid to go to school, and that is so sad.”

She said that “common sense legislation” does not take people’s rights away, but rather “improve and evolve” with the mental health of our society.

Mental health work is another important issue for DiGiulio, she said, and additionally believes healthcare and housing are human rights.

On the issue of marijuana, she said she is in support of decriminalizing recreational marijuana and freeing those in custody for recreational marijuana charges.

“Can you imagine being in jail and seeing the stuff you’re in jail for being legalized?” she said. “That’s time lost in this person’s life.”

On the issue of abortion, DiGiulio said “abortion is healthcare” and she stands for abortion rights.

“It’s non-negotiable, absolutely,” she said. “The conversation of abortion is between the pregnant person and their healthcare provider only. They try to nitpick trimesters, but I think that doctors are qualified to understand harm.”

On the issue of LGBTQ+ rights, she said she will “protect” the community, and those trying to take LGBTQ+ rights away will be met with her veto.

“I am a member of the community… I identify as fluid in both gender and sexuality,” DiGiulio said. “My community’s a beautiful community –– we bring so much light into the world and so much diversity. It’s just a shame that people cannot see that.”

She said it is unacceptable for the transgender community to be “attacked” throughout the country, and this calls for better education on LGBTQ+ issues and community support programs.

“We need to start talking about these things out loud without the religious faction being a part of it,” she said. “People are entitled to have their religion, but you do not get to put your religious beliefs on somebody else.”

Susan Britton-Seyler said at 72, she’s a lifetime Democrat, but will be voting Green across the board because of DiGuilio.

“Our two-faced governor and his attorney general [have] refused to actually stand up for our Green Amendment,” Britton-Seyler said via email. “Empty promises and weak gestures are putting us all at risk.”

She said DiGiulio has volunteered in “all kinds of weather” for years as a “dedicated community servant.”

“She’s hardworking and is all about protecting citizens,” Britton-Seyler said. “I know she is trustworthy.”

As governor, DiGiulio said she would create a safe place for those who are “abused” within their own political parties.

“I would make it an unacceptable thing to allow a political party to corner, for example, a senator in their office because they are fighting for something outside of their district,” she said, “And start bullying them saying if you don’t leave this alone, we’re going to take away some funding in your district or we’re going to gerrymander.”

She said political parties refuse to address this abuse because they don’t want people to know “how toxic” their party is, and she would use her veto power to “make a statement.”

To “loyalists” of political parties, DiGiulio said she challenges them to look at candidates as individuals rather than as a party.

“For people who are afraid to leave their party lines, I understand and empathize with this,” she said. “If people aren’t aware that they’re in an abusive system, they’re still victims of it.”

She said we live in a “traumatized society,” and the “divisive aspect” of our political system causes people to be brainwashed.

Overall, DiGuilio said the goal of a society is to be sustainable, and for our society to be sustainable, legislative bills need to be “more holistic,” “functionable” and “equitable.”

She strives for equity rather than just equality, she said, which takes into account the “foundational issues” that cause inequality.

“It's hard to call somebody equal when they're already at a disadvantage,” DiGiulio said. “Equity actually addresses the disadvantage and actually repairs that through looking at an individual, what their issue is.”

As the only gender minority candidate in the 2022 General Primary Elections, she said it’s “really weird” hearing people talk about her body and the way she lives.

“They consider us weak. What they’re going to learn is that that is their biggest mistake,” DiGiulio said.

Women and other minorities in politics are often attacked, she said, and it requires them to “break barriers” for future generations.

“I encourage all women and minority women and the LGBTQ community [to get involved] because we’re allowing people to make decisions for us who have no damn clue –– they have never lived this life,” she said. “It matters because for the next little girl or LGBTQ kid, they’re going to have a place where they can actually enter into this.”

