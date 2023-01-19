Graham Spanier, author of "In the Lions' Den: The Penn State Scandal and a Rush to Judgement," is to hold a presentation and book signing event on Jan. 25, according to his website.

The event will take place in the Barnes and Noble in the HUB-Robeson Center from 4:30-7 p.m., the website said.

Spanier served as the former president of Penn State from September 1995 to November 2011.

His career as president ended once the news of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case was released.

In his personal memoir, the synopsis said Spanier speaks about the accusations against university figures and other individuals, including himself and former head Penn State football coach Joe Paterno.

"In the Lion's Den" touches on the former Director of FBI, governor of Pennsylvania, NCCA president and others who Spanier said made false allegations, as well as the Pennsylvania "Porngate" scandal, the synopsis said.

According to his website, Spanier currently works as a consultant in national and international security, intelligence and risk management and has made other appearances in University Park and State College for his book — from tailgates to conferences.

