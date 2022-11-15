Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is set to be sworn in to office on Jan. 17, 2023.

Shapiro has served as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General since 2017 and has pursued cases supporting abortion rights, healthcare access and voting rights. He’s also served as the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County and as state representative.

He’s pledged to support Black economic equity, criminal justice and public safety and union job creation with infrastructure investments.

On Nov. 8, he beat his opponent Doug Mastriano of the Republican Party, winning 54.6% of the votes, according to the AP.

Mastriano was an active-duty U.S. Army officer and combat veteran for 30 years before retiring in 2017. He also served as a senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District where he pushed back against coronavirus restrictions and advocated for individual freedom.

