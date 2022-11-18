The Nittany Meadow Farm introduced its new “Goats2Go” van Friday at noon with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event and free goat snuggles with Panera Bread hot chocolate at the Martin Luther King Plaza in downtown State College.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by around 30 participants with many excited children and adults waiting for their time with the baby goats inside the van.

The new "Goats2Go" van is a portable pen that contains baby goats ranging from four weeks to six months old. The inside of the van is able to hold six people at a time.

However, since this was the goats' community debut, the limit was set to four people until the goats were used to the increased socialization.

"They will bring this van to events or your school," Fritz Smith, president and CEO of The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, said.

The event was to "celebrate one of the grantees," Smith said.

The HVAB was able to collaborate with legislators in order to create an agritourism grant. The purpose of the grant is “to attract more visitors to the experience,” Smith said.

The agritourism grant has helped local restaurants and wineries attract visitors by funding projects such as “point of sale systems, brochures and signage that can be identified from the road,” Smith said.

The program has benefitted local agriculture businesses economically by helping to accommodate more visitors.

According to Tara Immel, one of the co-owners of Nittany Meadow Farm, the goats are "very calm" during transport.

For Morgan Schrading, this new mobile opportunity was exciting.

"We saw the other [goats] but the fact that we don't have to go to [the goats] is awesome," Schrading (senior-elementary and early childhood education) said.

A fan favorite for many was the baby white goat, Pearl.

"There is nothing more calming than hugging a baby goat," Smith said.

Abby Frantz said she’s interested in how the Goats2Go van has the possibility to give back to the community.

"I am looking forward to them getting more involved in philanthropy events," Frantz (senior-criminology) said.

Immel said people hanging out with the baby goats makes them smile.

"They just make everybody so happy," Immel said, "smiles are contagious whenever you are with the goats."

RELATED