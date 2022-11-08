The Associated Press called the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District in favor of Republican Glenn Thompson on Tuesday night.

According to the AP, Thompson has 70.3% of the vote compared to his opponent Mike Molesevich, who has 29.7%, with 84% of the votes counted as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

The results are yet to be certified.

"It really comes down to serving the needs of families and individuals that live throughout the 15th Pennsylvania Congressional District," Thompson said at his viewing party.

Thompson is a lifelong Pennsylvania resident and Penn State and Temple graduate, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s in education. He’s been a primary speaker on the House floor for five years and acted as the Republican Leader for the House Agriculture Committee.

While serving in the 115th Congress, Thompson introduced the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act which was signed into law in 2018 by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

His opponent, Molesevich of the Democrat Party, has yet to concede from the race.

Molesevich is a small business owner and Mount Carmel native. He has earned degrees in environmental science from Bucknell University and Juniata College and works as an environmental consultant.

He is a member of several chambers of commerce, the Sierra Club, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and the U.S. Green Building Council. He’s also serve d in Union County’s local government.

