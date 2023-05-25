Giuseppe’s Pizzeria by Brother's to open in downtown State College

A Giuseppe’s Pizzeria by Brother's is set to open on East Beaver Avenue, taking the location of Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria, according to a sign on the location’s door.

The restaurant is known for its pizza, stromboli, subs and Italian dinners, according to its website.

Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria’s lease was terminated after the location appeared to have been “abandoned,” according to a notice from Continental Real Estate Management placed on the location's door.

