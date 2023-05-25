 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address is changing! Soon we will be psucollegian.com. Bookmark us now.

Giuseppe’s Pizzeria by Brother's to open in downtown State College

College Ave

East College Ave in State College, Pa. on Friday, March 31, 2023.

 Casey Loughlin

A Giuseppe’s Pizzeria by Brother's is set to open on East Beaver Avenue, taking the location of Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria, according to a sign on the location’s door.

The restaurant is known for its pizza, stromboli, subs and Italian dinners, according to its website.

Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria’s lease was terminated after the location appeared to have been “abandoned,” according to a notice from Continental Real Estate Management placed on the location's door.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags