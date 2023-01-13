Since the start of the spring 2023 semester, some Penn State students have been thinking about how they’ll approach their mental health.

Jada Walker said mental health is “a huge priority” for her this semester.

“Dealing with at-home life as well as school life can be challenging,” Walker (junior-advertising and public relations) said. “But I think stabilizing my mental health and doing things that make me happy is very important so that I can perform well in every other aspect of my life.”

This semester, Walker said she anticipates “dealing with a lot of stress” while balancing schoolwork, her position as a social media manager for Keystone Trails Association and her memberships in various Penn State clubs — including African Students Association, the National Council of Negro Women, Incorporated, and the Bellisario Alliance for Multicultural Students.

“I’m a person that is very, very hard on [myself], so if I don’t perform well in everything, that’s going to upset me,” Walker said. “But I’m trying to find ways to put my best foot forward and make time for everything, so I think time management will help me with my hurdles.”

Walker also said she offers mental health support to her peers by “reaching out to them” and “being there emotionally.”

“A lot of people forget that, yes, we’re college students, but we’re also people,” Walker said. “So I ask, ‘How are you? Are you doing OK today? Did you eat?’ Just the basic things.”

Devon Bertram said she also tries to “keep [mental health] at the front” of her priorities.

“I [want to] keep where I am [mentally] right now because I’m in a good spot,” Bertram (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “Break was super helpful with destressing and relaxing.”

This semester, Bertram said she hopes to maintain her mental health by “working out, hanging out with friends and allowing [herself] to say ‘no’ sometimes to hanging out.”

Bertram also described her methods for coping with stress, which includes making a to-do list and forcing herself to take breaks.

Some students said they believe mental health may not be as much of a priority as the semester picks up speed, but they’re still making efforts to motivate themselves to reach their goals and make themselves feel better.

Te’a Pascual said mental health “hasn’t been a high priority” for her recently, in part due to her many responsibilities as the banner chair for Alpha Delta Pi, a Penn State baseball on-field manager, Penn State Homecoming director of operations and an intern at TGI Greek.

Pascual (sophomore-recreation, park and tourism management) also said she aspires to “get on the dean’s list” and “get back into the gym” this semester.

In order to manage the stress with her commitments and aspirations this semester, Pascual said she plans to take time for herself, utilize a daily planner and reach out to her “support system.”

“I tell [my mom] everything,” Pascual said. “I’ll be stressed or upset, and she’ll rationalize it back to me, so she’s like my support system.”

Throughout daily life, Pascual said she motivates herself with the idea that “everything happens for a reason.”

“Rejection happens,” Pascual said. “I did apply for manager for some other sports teams, and it didn’t work out for me, but now I’m managing my favorite sport of all time. It’s just really been working out for me, and I stand by it.”

This semester, Jordyn Lesler said she’s planning to focus more on her mental health.

“I’m taking six classes, so it’s going to be hard,” Lesler (senior-digital and print journalism) said. “I plan on allowing more time to myself, scheduling more time and making my health a priority, not waiting until the last minute for things and giving myself some time to breathe.”

Lesler also said her mental health goals are “being more comfortable with [herself], talking more and voicing [her] truth.”

“I’m graduating in a few months, so I know that things are about to get a little more crazy in a different way,” Lesler said. “I’m definitely more self-aware about [mental health], and I’m trying to be better about it.”

Lesler also said she has “started seeing a therapist and started the medication process.”

“I know there’s a stigma around it, but some people need it,” Lesler said. “It’s not something to be ashamed of, and I think more people need to realize that.”

Some students detailed their methods for coping with the challenges they’re anticipating this semester and provided words of encouragement to their peers.

Kyle Carson said he anticipates “a lot of stress” this semester but is “hoping to have good strategies to reduce it.”

Carson (senior–accounting) said he plans to care for his mental health by taking time for himself, budgeting his time and “prioritizing going to the gym.”

“It’s not the end of the world if you need a break,” Carson said. “It’s better to be balanced.”

Carson also said he turns to his roommates for support during stressful or challenging times.

“My roommates are a big help with [stress],” Carson said. “I can talk to them about anything that’s been stressing me out.”

Jason Norwicke said he aims to “maintain good mental health” through his second semester at Penn State.

“I plan on taking care of my mental health by balancing my school with activities like going to the gym and clubs,” Norwicke (freshman-biology) said. “I’ve never really had too many mental health problems, and I want to keep it that way.”

For Norwicke, listening to music and going to the gym are the main ways he destresses.

“My go-to [artist] right now is Harry Styles,” Norwicke said. “I don’t necessarily go to him, but he’s the one I’ve been listening to most often. My favorite song ever is ‘Adore You.’”

Norwicke said he finds support and encouragement by talking to his friends.

“We honestly do talk a lot about mental health, which is surprising for the guys in my group,” Norwicke said. “We do encourage each other to go to the gym a lot.”

Overall, Norwicke said he believes “you shouldn’t overlook mental health.”

“For anyone who’s listening, mental health is real,” Norwicke said. “That’s really all — it’s real, and it should be looked at.”

