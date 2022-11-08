With the 2022 Pennsylvania election, Penn State holds a large student population of eligible, young voters.

Whether the students have voted before, some students on campus shared their opinions on voting and the importance of their decisions.

While Aditi Vadiguri said she hasn’t voted previously due to her age, she wants to vote in this election.

Vadiguri (sophomore-information sciences and technology) said she feels knowledgeable about the candidates because of the political ads she’s seen but thinks there’s a lack of education about the voting process.

There’s a “good mix” of students who are and aren’t voting, Vadiguri said, but she often only talks to her friends about the elections.

“At the end of the day, it's people's choice if they want to vote,” Vadiguri said. “I would encourage everyone to vote because every decision matters and plays a big role.”

As a resident of New Jersey, Nikhita Gurukula said this election is the first Pennsylvania election she’s voting in.

Since New Jersey is considered a more Democratic state, Gurukula (junior-marketing) said she wasn’t as worried about her vote there compared to Pennsylvania, which is a swing state.

“I think that a lot of people might think that their votes don't matter, but — especially in times like these and in states like these, where it's a swing state — I think your vote absolutely does matter,” Gurukula said. “Everyone should be registered to vote, in my opinion.”

Due to her opinion in the debate of abortion and women’s rights, Gurukula said she wanted to make sure she could vote for a leader who supports them.

Olivia Bonvenuto said she was voting because of her opinions on women’s rights as well.

“I think that's why I pushed a lot of my friends to also vote,” Bonvenuto (junior-supply chain management) said. “But I think it's super important to vote.”

Registered and voting since she turned 18, Bonvenuto said she mailed in her ballot to her hometown near Pittsburgh already.

Bonvenuto said her mom has always encouraged her to vote and do her own research beforehand.

“I think some kids just do what their parents sort of tell them to, so it's a little biased in a way from certain families,” Bonvenuto said. “But I think as I've gotten older, especially going to a very big school, your own opinion is very valid, no matter who you are.”

Jack Shaughnessy said his dad is “pretty big into” voting as a part of his civic duty and has encouraged him to vote whenever he can.

When Shaughnessy (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) mailed in his vote, he said he tried to look at all sides of the media to make his decisions.

Not many people his age vote, and when he told people they should register, Shaughnessy said they pushed it off, making registering to vote “one of those things that drag on.”

“If you're able to and if you're registered, you should get out and cast your ballot,” Shaughnessy said.

But for Joseph Closky, he said he’s never voted and didn’t plan on voting in this election because he feels he isn’t educated enough on politics.

“If I did vote, it wouldn't be my own opinion. It would just be like what the people around me… thought was best because I don't pay enough attention to politics,” Closky (senior-accounting) said. “I don't think I want to execute the right to vote because I just don't know enough about it.”

He said he still feels passionate about certain issues, but it’s also “hard” to find a candidate who represents everything he believes in.

In the future, Closky said he’ll vote when he feels more knowledgeable and ready to do so.

Christina Sang said she’s registered to vote and will cast her ballot on or before the election on Tuesday.

She said she’s “happy” to have friends who educate her on the topics, and she has gotten a glimpse of the candidates online and in ads.

To make it more accessible for younger voters to vote, Sang said she thinks Pennsylvania should adopt a policy similar to California where individuals can choose to register when they receive their driver’s license.

In order to influence and show opinions, Sang said the civic duty is “important.”

“A lot of people could lose faith in the government and not vote at all, and I honestly can’t blame them,” Sang said, “though I do think it’s really important that people vote, especially now when we’re so politically divided. So that’s why I want to vote even if other people aren’t as interested in voting.”

